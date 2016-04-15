Incautan marihuana y recuperan taxi robado
MINGA GUAZU. Durante un procedimiento agentes del Departamento Antinarcóticos incautaron más de 80 kilos de marihuana que estaban ocultos en el fondo falso de un automóvil y fortuitamente también recuperaron un taxi que fue robado recientemente y que aparentemente también sería usado en el transporte de estupefacientes. Un presunto narcotraficante que conducía el rodado cargado con drogas quedó detenido. El operativo se realizó ayer a las 13:30 horas en el Km. 13,5 Acaray.
Los agentes antinarcóticos informaron sobre la incautación de 82 kilos de marihuana prensada distribuidos en 71 panes. La droga estaba oculta en el doble fondo de un automóvil Toyota Caldina blanco, con chapa CCN 656, al mando del detenido Osmar González Arce, de 39 años. También se anunció la recuperación de un taxi Toyota New Corolla, con placa CCB 739, propiedad de José Emilio Florentín Peralta, de 34, robado ayer al mediodía en el Km. 14 Acaray.
Los agentes antidrogas mencionaron que había informaciones sobre un cargamento de marihuana que llegaría de la zona norte del país oculto en el fondo falso de un automóvil Toyota Caldina. La carga sería guardada en una vivienda del Km. 13,5 Acaray, por lo que se montó vigilancia en cercanías del lugar en espera de los narcotraficantes. Frente a la residencia ya estaba estacionado un taxi Toyota New Corolla con una persona dentro.
Cuando el Toyota Caldina llegaba al lugar, los antidrogas procedieron a interceptarlo. Al ver a los policías, el desconocido que estaba dentro del taxi se bajó y corrió. Seguidamente los uniformados detuvieron a González, conductor del Toyota Caldina. También aprehendieron a Lucio Araujo Silva, de 51 años, propietario de la casa donde ingresaría el vehículo con drogas. Los rodados fueron trasladados a la base del Departamento Antinarcóticos, en el Area 5 de Pdte. Franco, donde se constató que uno era robado. El fiscal Elvio Aguilera liberó nuevamente a Araujo al considerarlo solo testigo.
TAXI ROBADO
Una hora antes del procedimiento de los antidrogas, el taxi Toyota New Corolla fue robado en un asalto perpetrado en el Km. 14 Acaray, en las cercanías del Tupasy Ykua. El taxista Emilio Florentin indicó que al mediodía estaba en su parada del Km. 13, cuando dos desconocidos llegaron al lugar en una moto. El acompañante subió al vehículo como pasajero y pidió que lo lleve al Km. 14. Al llegar a destino el pasajero lo agarró del cuello y apretó algo por su cintura, anunciando el asalto. Antes de escapar, el delincuente avisó al taxista que usaría el automóvil para un “trabajo” y le dijo que esté pendiente de las noticias porque lo abandonaría de nuevo luego de usarlo.
