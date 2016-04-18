Indígenas heridos por guardias, fuera de peligro
COLONIA LAUREL DEL DISTRITO NUEVA ESPERANZA. Seis indígenas de la parcialidad Avá Guaraní fueron baleados el sábado en horas del la tarde por guardias de seguridad de una firma agropecuaria. Los datos indican que los nativos ingresaron a la propiedad de un colono brasileño y se resistieron a abandonar el lugar registrándose una trifulca y posterior balacera. Los heridos fueron trasladados al hospital de traumas de Ciudad del Este donde permanecen internados en estado de observación.El hecho sucedió en una propiedad de 500 hectáreas, perteneciente a la empresa agropecuaria “León de Ajuda SA”, del brasileño Juliano Barbian, ubicada en la localidad denominada “Punta Pistola” de la colonia Laurel de Nueva Esperanza.
Seis indígenas de la etnia Ava Guaraní y residentes en la comunidad Jejytymirí, ubicada en el límite de los departamentos de Canindeyú y Alto Paraná identificados como Sabino Piris (42), Sabino Portillo, Marcelino Vargas Recalde (35), José Arnaldo Flores Aquino y los menores O. P. A. (16) y J. M. A. (15) resultaron heridos tras una balacera registrada entre los guardias y los nativos. El más grave de los baleados es José Arnaldo Flores Aquino, quien acusó un balazo en el tórax.
SUPUESTOS AUTORES
Los supuestos autores del hecho son Eleuterio Verón Moreira (55), Lidio Benítez Garay, Antonio Coronel Cabañas y Héctor Ríos Lesme, todos guardias de la empresa “Prosguar SA”. Según el informe policial, el capataz de la empresa agropecuaria, Miguel Araújo (42), dijo a los agentes que a la hora indicada recibió una llamada telefónica del cacique Sabino Piris, quien le dijo que quería mostrarle un recurso de amparo que consiguió para ocupar el terreno. Cuando fue a la entrada de la propiedad, Araújo afirmó que vio a un grupo de indígenas bajar de una camioneta y oyó a Piris cuando les daba la orden de dispararle. Ante la situación, se arrojó al suelo y los guardias que lo acompañaban abrieron fuego contra los nativos. Sin embargo, el cacique dijo, que un grupo de ocho indígenas iban caminando por una calle que bordea el predio para ir a un arroyo de pesca, cuando fueron interceptados por los guardias, quienes les rodearon y les dispararon. También sometieron a una brutal golpiza a los dos adolescentes que les acompañaban.
