Inician juicio a sicario acusado de cometer quíntuple homicidio
Un presunto narcotraficante y sicario acusado de cometer un quíntuple homicidio en compañía de su hermano que era policía, se sentó en el banquillo de los acusados durante el primer día del juicio oral y público que decidirá su destino. El crimen había ocurrido en el 2.013 en la colonia Nueva Conquista del distrito de Itakyry. Tanto víctimas como victimarios se dedicaban al acopio y tráfico de marihuana. El juzgamiento deberá continuar el próximo 26 de abril en el Tribunal Penal de Ciudad del Este.
El que fue llevado al baquillo de los acusados para responder por el asesinato de cinco personas de una sola vez es el presunto “narcosicario” Adelio Adalberto Gómez Benítez (22), recluido desde mayo del 2.014. El juzgamiento está cargo del tribunal integrado por Efrén Giménez, Haydee Barboza y Herminio Montiel, mientras que la acusación es llevada adelante por la exfiscal de Minga Porá, Raquel Fernández y su colega Mónica Larroza, nombrada justamente en su reemplazo en la citada unidad.
En el primer día de juzgamiento fue oído como testigo Miguel Angel Martínez, padre de los hermanos Claudio (26), Ramón (20) y Jorge Martínez Añazco (17), ejecutados con disparos de escopeta calibre 12mm en la cabeza. El progenitor de las víctimas no tuvo dudas y ante el tribunal acusó directamente a Gómez Benítez de ser uno de los asesinos. El otro es el expolicía Jaime Joel Ayala Benítez, hermano de madre del acusado y declarado rebelde en la misma causa.
Además de los hermanos Martínez Añazco, también fueron ejecutados a tiros el menor Nicolás Caballero Zarza (16) y Antonio Leandro Portillo Villalba (27). El quíntuple homicidio ocurrió el 8 de junio del 2.013 en la colonia Nueva Conquista, distrito de Itakyry, en un centro de acopio de marihuana. Otros dos miembros de la familia Martínez Añazco lograron escapar y avisaron a la Policía. En la época el expolicía Jaime Joel Ayala era cuñado de los hermanos Martínez y los había invitado para trabajar en el acopio de drogas, pero por causa de algún desentedimiento decidió matarlos.
