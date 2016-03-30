Intendenta advierte que empresas del transporte que no cumplen exigencias dejarán de operar LOCALES

La intendente Sandra Zacarías advirtió que las empresas del transporte público que no cumplen las exigencias, deberán dejar de operar. Fue al referirse al proceso de renovación de buses en Ciudad del Este. La jefa comunal declaró que cuando se trata de brindar un servicio a la ciudadanía, se debe hacer con el máximo respeto a la gente y a las reglamentaciones. “Hemos dado todo el tiempo que se ha solicitado a las diferentes empresas, y realmente es una pena que muchos no hayan tenido la buena voluntad de hacer los cambios necesarios para que se pueda renovar el transporte en la ciudad”, expresó.

La misma comparó la situación de Ciudad del Este con lo que ocurre en Asunción y en ciudades del departamento central, donde las empresas que no cumplen con las reglamentaciones pierden la posibilidad de seguir trabajando. “Creo que las empresas que no tengan la capacidad de contar con sus unidades nuevas en el porcentaje que se exige, se deben cerrar”, indicó.

En la capital, se anunció que unas 10 empresas podrían perder sus licencias, pues pasados 14 meses no han procedido a iniciar el proceso de renovación de sus unidades. En Ciudad del Este, ya fueron licitados 3 de los 25 itinerarios existentes, previéndose para este mes la presentación de las unidades nuevas que cubrirán los mismos, mientras se aguarda el resultado de un segundo llamado a licitación, que se realizó a inicios del mes de marzo. De esta manera iniciará sin ningún inconveniente el proceso de renovación del transporte público tras el veto de la intendente Sandra Zacarías al intento de cancelación de las concesiones de nuevos itinerarios, donde los concejales opositores no lograron los votos necesarios para ratificarse, y con esto el fin de los buses chatarra se acerca en Ciudad del Este. La intendenta había indicado precisamente muy a pesar de la oposición de legisladores comunales y de empresarios chatarreros, el proceso de renovación del transporte público, con ómnibus cero kilómetro, inclusivos, y con respeto a la ciudadanía, no tiene vuelta atrás.