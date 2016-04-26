Intendenta de Ciudad del Este gestiona más obras ante el Gobierno Nacional
La intendenta de Ciudad del Este Sandra Zacarías, aprovechó la visita del Ministro de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones, Ramón Jiménez Gaona para solicitarle nuevamente otras grandes obras a ser realizadas en la ciudad, como el financiamiento del proyecto presentado días atrás de dos modernos viaductos que interconectarán las avenidas República del Perú y Julio César Riquelme, como así también la solución vial con la construcción de un viaducto o un paso a nivel en la zona de la rotonda del Área 1 y San José, que posibilitarán un tráfico más fluido en la capital del Alto Paraná.
Además la jefa comunal solicitó el mejoramiento en los parques y plazas de las áreas de la Itaipú Binacional al estilo del Lago de la República o ex aeropuerto, creando de esta manera varios lugares de esparcimiento para la gente.
“Seguiremos con el fortalecimiento vial que hemos iniciado en febrero del 2009, que recuerdo con mucha esperanza y hoy algunas obras ya son una realidad como los viaductos en el km 4 y paso a nivel en el km 5,5, que lo sonábamos en el 2009, hoy en el 2016 ya tenemos esas obras gracias al gobierno del presidente Horacio Cartes, a su buena voluntad política que pudimos realizar a través de la Itaipú Binacional”, manifestó la intendenta Sandra Zacarías.
La misma además agregó que seguirá gestionando otras obras de gran infraestructura y mejoramiento de parque y plazas, “estamos gestionando otras obras más como el financiamiento de la obra en el km 7, un paso a nivel en la rotonda del Área 1 con San José, el asfaltado completo de la avenida Los Yerbales y el mejoramiento de los parques y plazas de las áreas habitacionales de la Itaipú”, culminó la jefa comunal.
A su vez el Ministro de Obras Públicas afirmó que las obras en el km 4 y 5,5 están a punto de ser terminadas e inauguradas, “Estamos verificando las obras junto con el gobernador y la intendenta de Ciudad del Este, muy contento en ver el avance de las obras que está prácticamente terminada y lista para ser inaugurada, esta es una de las obras varias veces solicitadas por los mismos”, indicó.
Además expresó que “están teniendo una respuesta del gobierno que se suman a otras obras solicitadas en la cual estamos avanzando aceleradamente como las obras en el km 7, todas estas obras son de gran importancia teniendo en cuenta que unen las comunidades”, culminó el Ministro de Obras Públicas, Ramón Jiménez Gaona.
