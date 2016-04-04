Intendentes ladrones deben ser investigados y castigados
Los intendentes municipales que desvalijaron sus municipalidades no solo deben ser sancionados moral y políticamente por sus compueblanos y vecinos, escrachándolos públicamente y nunca más depositar su confianza en ellos, sino, principalmente, tienen que sufrir los rigores de la justicia. Y nos preguntamos: ¿qué impide que funcionarios administradores de recursos públicos robados, malversados o dilapidados en cualquier cosa ajena a su finalidad sean inmediatamente investigados o llevados a los tribunales ante la primera presunción o la primera evidencia?
Sucede tal cosa porque estos sinvergüenzas forman parte de una casta privilegiada: los políticos, que a la hora de ser puestos justificadamente en la picota, sus colegas conforman alrededor de ellos un círculo protector, bajo el lema “hoy por ti, mañana por mí”. Excepto, naturalmente, cuando se trata de adversarios, porque en este caso la máquina funciona al revés.
En efecto, en este mismo momento, denuncias que por malos manejos administrativos están presentando algunos intendentes recientemente asumidos contra los que les precedieron, parecen mucho más constituir secuelas de enfrentamientos que honestos deseos de justicia.
Sin embargo, incluso estos motivos subalternos no invalidan la norma principal: todos los intendentes que se llevaron dinero público en los bolsillos deben rendir cuentas ante la justicia, sean o no influyentes dentro de sus organizaciones políticas, sean o no electoralmente valiosos los votos que tienen atesorados en sus comunidades, se les deban o no favores y prebendas. Allí están, fuertemente sospechados y algunos imputados, Heriberto Mármol (Mariano R. Alonso), Roberto Cárdenas (Lambaré), Édgar Quintana (Fernando de la Mora) y Antonio Galeano (Capiatá), Mario Castillo de Hernandarias o Alcides Fernández, de Presidente Franco.
¿Qué hace la Contraloría General de la República con las decenas de pedidos de auditoría para establecer responsabilidades con que los nuevos intendentes le apremian? ¿Qué hace el Ministerio Público, entretanto los auditores de la Contraloría se desperezan y aguardan algún llamado telefónico que les baje “la línea política”, para levantarse e ir a cumplir con su obligación de investigar?
Pedir para los intendentes ladrones –muchos más de lo que imaginábamos– auditoría a sus cuentas, proceso judicial y, en su caso, cárcel y devolución de lo que robaron, también es una obviedad, una solicitud innecesaria de formularse porque constituye obligación elemental de las autoridades de control y justicia. No obstante, hay que estar asistiéndoles porque, a casi tres meses de haberse realizado los traspasos y cortes administrativos en las municipalidades, todavía no se ha movido un dedo para obligarles a rendir las cuentas que debieron presentar al término de sus funciones.
Pero si estos pillos consumados no fueren sancionados y siguen impunes disfrutando de sus bienes malhabidos, lo que ocurrirá es que, finalizado en el 2020 el periodo de gobierno de los actuales intendentes municipales, el número de ladrones sumen el doble o el triple. Total, después de haberse enriquecido con el dinero público, su existencia proseguirá con la mayor tranquilidad, sin que nadie les moleste. Así, los jefes comunales deshonestos irán sucediéndose alegremente en las municipalidades de nuestras ciudades y pueblos, dejándolos cada vez más sumidos en el atraso y la pobreza.
I just want to mention I am just newbie to blogging and absolutely liked this blog site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You actually have great article content. Thanks for revealing your blog.
le couvreur tutoie http://www.alliance-artisans.net ?
Hi Good Day to You, I just inspecting the article trying to find an inspiration or else an interesting blog. Interesting blog, express gratitude for sharing. John
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a wonderful site.
I am glad for commenting to make you know what a fine encounter my wife’s child obtained studying your blog. She discovered so many things, which included what it’s like to possess an awesome teaching spirit to make others really easily comprehend some grueling subject areas. You undoubtedly exceeded visitors’ expected results. Many thanks for rendering these beneficial, dependable, educational as well as cool thoughts on this topic to Sandra.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I simply needed to thank you very much yet again. I am not sure what I might have undertaken without the type of tricks shared by you relating to this theme. Completely was an absolute fearsome dilemma for me, however , being able to view your well-written form you resolved the issue forced me to jump over contentment. Now i’m happy for this help and wish you recognize what a great job you have been undertaking teaching the rest via your website. More than likely you have never met all of us.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
of course like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I¡¦ll surely come again again.
I was just seeking this information for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I carry on listening to the reports lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
I wanted to construct a small remark so as to thank you for some of the fantastic ways you are writing at this website. My particularly long internet look up has finally been rewarded with reasonable strategies to go over with my close friends. I ‘d point out that many of us website visitors actually are very blessed to be in a magnificent website with many outstanding individuals with very helpful concepts. I feel quite privileged to have seen your entire webpages and look forward to some more cool moments reading here. Thank you once more for a lot of things.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really realize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web site =). We can have a hyperlink alternate contract among us!
There is visibly a lot to identify about this. I consider you made certain nice points in features also.
Good article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
I precisely desired to appreciate you all over again. I’m not certain the things that I could possibly have gone through in the absence of the actual aspects shown by you about such a question. Previously it was an absolute daunting scenario in my view, but being able to view your specialized approach you treated that forced me to jump over joy. Extremely happy for the support and then hope that you find out what a powerful job you are always putting in teaching many people with the aid of your web page. Most probably you’ve never come across any of us.
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to be really something which I believe I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am having a look forward to your subsequent submit, I will try to get the cling of it!
Very good written post. It will be helpful to anyone who employess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
What i do not understood is in fact how you are not actually much more smartly-favored than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly in the case of this matter, made me in my view imagine it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it¡¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times care for it up!
I take pleasure in, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Definitely, what a fantastic blog and illuminating posts, I surely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
I get pleasure from, cause I discovered exactly what I was having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly liked reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s lovely value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
It really is mostly close to impossible to come across well-qualified individuals on this content, even though you seem like you are familiar with whatever you’re revealing! Thanks
Greetings here, just started to be conscious of your writings through Bing, and have found that it’s truly informative. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide maintain this post.
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
Terrific paintings! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the net. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have came upon till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
I definitely wanted to compose a brief comment to appreciate you for the fabulous ideas you are giving at this site. My time intensive internet lookup has at the end been recognized with good details to share with my co-workers. I would assert that many of us website visitors actually are extremely lucky to be in a magnificent network with very many lovely professionals with insightful advice. I feel very much fortunate to have used your entire website page and look forward to some more excellent times reading here. Thanks again for everything.
I precisely wanted to appreciate you yet again. I am not sure the things I would have gone through without the entire ways revealed by you regarding that problem. It truly was a horrifying case in my opinion, however , being able to see a expert tactic you resolved that made me to jump for joy. Extremely happy for your assistance and thus believe you really know what a powerful job that you’re getting into instructing people by way of your web blog. I am sure you haven’t come across all of us.
Great paintings! That is the kind of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and consult with my site . Thanks =)
I¡¦m now not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I must spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
It certainly is mostly unthinkable to find well-aware women and men on this area, however, you come across as like you fully grasp whatever you’re revealing! Appreciation
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a magnificent activity on this matter!
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really understand what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also consult with my website =). We could have a hyperlink change arrangement between us!
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your site accidentally, and I’m shocked why this twist of fate did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Very nice article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I am now not certain the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or understanding more. Thank you for great info I was searching for this information for my mission.
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I enjoy, cause I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its aided me. Good job.
Great amazing things here. I am very glad to peer your article. Thanks so much and i am taking a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
It¡¦s truly a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
you are actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent process on this matter!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most individuals will agree with your site.
Great article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Thanks for any other informative web site. Where else may I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal way? I have a venture that I am simply now operating on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
It certainly is nearly unthinkable to encounter well-updated parties on this matter, fortunately you come across as like you are familiar with the things that you’re preaching about! Many Thanks
It truly is practically close to impossible to come across well-updated people on this content, however , you seem like you be aware of the things you’re writing on! Many Thanks
I am no longer sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend a while learning much more or figuring out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.
I¡¦ll right away grasp your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks , I have just been searching for info about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
I¡¦ve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to create one of these fantastic informative website.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.