Intendentes ladrones deben ser investigados y castigados EDITORIAL

Los intendentes municipales que desvalijaron sus municipalidades no solo deben ser sancionados moral y políticamente por sus compueblanos y vecinos, escrachándolos públicamente y nunca más depositar su confianza en ellos, sino, principalmente, tienen que sufrir los rigores de la justicia. Y nos preguntamos: ¿qué impide que funcionarios administradores de recursos públicos robados, malversados o dilapidados en cualquier cosa ajena a su finalidad sean inmediatamente investigados o llevados a los tribunales ante la primera presunción o la primera evidencia?

Sucede tal cosa porque estos sinvergüenzas forman parte de una casta privilegiada: los políticos, que a la hora de ser puestos justificadamente en la picota, sus colegas conforman alrededor de ellos un círculo protector, bajo el lema “hoy por ti, mañana por mí”. Excepto, naturalmente, cuando se trata de adversarios, porque en este caso la máquina funciona al revés.

En efecto, en este mismo momento, denuncias que por malos manejos administrativos están presentando algunos intendentes recientemente asumidos contra los que les precedieron, parecen mucho más constituir secuelas de enfrentamientos que honestos deseos de justicia.

Sin embargo, incluso estos motivos subalternos no invalidan la norma principal: todos los intendentes que se llevaron dinero público en los bolsillos deben rendir cuentas ante la justicia, sean o no influyentes dentro de sus organizaciones políticas, sean o no electoralmente valiosos los votos que tienen atesorados en sus comunidades, se les deban o no favores y prebendas. Allí están, fuertemente sospechados y algunos imputados, Heriberto Mármol (Mariano R. Alonso), Roberto Cárdenas (Lambaré), Édgar Quintana (Fernando de la Mora) y Antonio Galeano (Capiatá), Mario Castillo de Hernandarias o Alcides Fernández, de Presidente Franco.

¿Qué hace la Contraloría General de la República con las decenas de pedidos de auditoría para establecer responsabilidades con que los nuevos intendentes le apremian? ¿Qué hace el Ministerio Público, entretanto los auditores de la Contraloría se desperezan y aguardan algún llamado telefónico que les baje “la línea política”, para levantarse e ir a cumplir con su obligación de investigar?

Pedir para los intendentes ladrones –muchos más de lo que imaginábamos– auditoría a sus cuentas, proceso judicial y, en su caso, cárcel y devolución de lo que robaron, también es una obviedad, una solicitud innecesaria de formularse porque constituye obligación elemental de las autoridades de control y justicia. No obstante, hay que estar asistiéndoles porque, a casi tres meses de haberse realizado los traspasos y cortes administrativos en las municipalidades, todavía no se ha movido un dedo para obligarles a rendir las cuentas que debieron presentar al término de sus funciones.

Pero si estos pillos consumados no fueren sancionados y siguen impunes disfrutando de sus bienes malhabidos, lo que ocurrirá es que, finalizado en el 2020 el periodo de gobierno de los actuales intendentes municipales, el número de ladrones sumen el doble o el triple. Total, después de haberse enriquecido con el dinero público, su existencia proseguirá con la mayor tranquilidad, sin que nadie les moleste. Así, los jefes comunales deshonestos irán sucediéndose alegremente en las municipalidades de nuestras ciudades y pueblos, dejándolos cada vez más sumidos en el atraso y la pobreza.