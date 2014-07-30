Intervienen comercios por vender celulares falsificados
La Policía Turística y el Ministerio Público intervinieron dos locales comerciales del centro de la ciudad luego de recibir la denuncia de dos turistas que fueron engañados a la hora de querer adquirir celulares smartphones. En ambos casos los comercios vendieron aparatos celulares falsificados y tuvieron que devolver el dinero de los afectados ante la intervención de las autoridades.
Los procedimientos se cumplieron el lunes a la mañana. El primero se realizó en el comercio denominado “New Electronic”, ubicado en el shopping Bonita Kim, propiedad de la comerciante Raquel Antonia Zaracho Barreto, de 32 años. La denuncia contra el local fue presentada por el militar argentino Oscar Alejadro Arrúa, de 36. El extranjero mencionó que el domingo compró en la tienda un celular Samsung Galaxy S5, por el cual pagó P$ 2.500 (G. 950.000). Pero al manosear se percató que era una burda réplica. Tras la intervención de la Fiscalía y la Policía, la dueña del local canceló la compra.
El segundo comercio intervenido se denomina “Megatone”. El mismo se encuentra la Galería La Paloma y es propiedad del libanés Hayssan Kachmar. La víctima de engaños fue el brasileño Arquimides Goulart Neto, de 55 años, que como en el primer caso también adquirió un celular Samsung Galaxy S5 falsificado además de un auto radio, por un total de RS 1.500 (G. 2,8 millones). Tras reclamar y ante la presencia de policías y la Fiscalía, el propietario del local le devolvió la suma de RS 1.000 (G. 1,9 millón) al extranjero.
