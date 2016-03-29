Intervienen y clausuran construcción de surtidor en ex local de Bingo Paraná
La división obras particulares de la Municipalidad del Este, procedió a la clausura de las obras de una estación de servicios que se estaban realizando sin ninguna autorización de la comuna ni de la junta municipal en la zona del lago de la República, debido a que por resolución número 011, tras un pedido de la intendenta Sandra Zacarías a la Junta, se había ordenado la suspensión de cualquier obra referente a una estación de servicios en el ex local de “Bingo Paraná”.
El Arq. Félix Riveros, de Obras Particulares, indicó que “existe una resolución de la Junta, que es la número 011, tras un pedido formulado por el ejecutivo municipal, que prohíbe la realización de la obra de estación de servicios en este lugar, motivo por el cual procedimos a notificar a las personas encargadas y a informarles que no pueden continuar”.
Riveros agregó que se realizó el procedimiento debido a denuncias realizadas por la ciudadanía de que a pesar de la prohibición, se estaban realizando trabajos en dicho lugar, motivo por el cual recibieron la orden de la intendenta Sandra Zacarías para a verificar la situación, constatando que efectivamente se estaban realizando trabajos en el sitio.
“Nosotros pasamos ahora a verificar y a informar sobre la prohibición, y vamos a volver durante el martes para traer copia de la resolución y labrar acta correspondiente, aquí no se puede continuar con esta obra”, aseveró. Agregó que en caso de que los propietarios del inmueble estén interesados en realizar otro tipo de construcción, primeramente deberán presentar planos y planillas para la aprobación, siempre y cuando lo que deseen construir allí no requiera de la autorización de la junta municipal. “En todo caso, si lo que aquí está construyendo supuestamente no es la estación de servicios, se deberá de todos modos contar con la autorización municipal para la obra”, indicó.
I just want to say I’m very new to weblog and absolutely enjoyed your page. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You definitely have beneficial articles. Regards for sharing with us your blog.
Hello Nice Day to You, I just inspecting the blog for try to find an braimstron or an motivating information. Talented article, be grateful for distribution. Michel
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will approve with your site.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
certainly like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I¡¦ll certainly come again again.
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I do consider all the concepts you’ve presented on your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. May just you please extend them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this house to solve my problem. May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Wonderful blog. I learn a little something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It’s stimulating to read through articles from other writers. I’d like to use some of the content on my website if you don’t mind. For sure I’ll give you a backlink to your blog. Nice one for sharing.
It¡¦s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Thanks so much for giving everyone an extremely wonderful chance to discover important secrets from this site. It is usually so superb and packed with fun for me and my office peers to visit the blog at least thrice a week to study the latest guides you have. And indeed, I am just usually satisfied with your attractive pointers you serve. Some 1 areas in this post are really the most suitable I have ever had.
Very good written information. It will be supportive to anyone who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
I am always invstigating online for posts that can benefit me. Thank you!
It¡¦s in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
Great post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I¡¦ll immediately grab your rss as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
great submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You should proceed your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
Wow, superb blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full glance of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person provide on your visitors? Is going to be again ceaselessly to investigate cross-check new posts
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Good morning here, just started to be aware about your web page through Search engines like google, and realized that it is quite informative. I will be grateful for if you maintain these.
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles. Stay up the great work! You recognize, a lot of individuals are looking round for this information, you could aid them greatly.
hi!,I really like your writing so much! share we be in contact extra about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.
I enjoy you because of your own hard work on this website. Ellie delights in making time for investigation and it’s really simple to grasp why. All of us learn all regarding the powerful mode you make very useful solutions via the web site and as well as invigorate contribution from others on this matter plus our princess has always been being taught a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year. You have been performing a useful job.
It’s practically impossible to see well-educated americans on this area, even though you look like you fully grasp exactly what you’re talking about! Gratitude
You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very large for me. I’m taking a look forward for your next post, I¡¦ll try to get the hold of it!
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else may just anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I do accept as true with all the concepts you have presented to your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. May just you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Super-Duper site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
As I web site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Good write-up, I¡¦m normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I appreciate, lead to I found just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I intended to put you one little remark to finally say thanks a lot over again considering the nice solutions you’ve documented on this page. This has been certainly shockingly generous of you to allow unreservedly what a number of people could have offered for sale for an ebook to end up making some cash for their own end, precisely since you could have done it if you considered necessary. The suggestions as well served like the fantastic way to be sure that many people have similar dreams much like my personal own to realize more pertaining to this issue. I’m certain there are thousands of more fun opportunities up front for folks who read through your website.
Great write-up, I¡¦m normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I¡¦ve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make this type of excellent informative web site.
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Useful info. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am surprised why this coincidence did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most guys will consent with your blog.