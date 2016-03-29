Intervienen y clausuran construcción de surtidor en ex local de Bingo Paraná DESTAQUE

La división obras particulares de la Municipalidad del Este, procedió a la clausura de las obras de una estación de servicios que se estaban realizando sin ninguna autorización de la comuna ni de la junta municipal en la zona del lago de la República, debido a que por resolución número 011, tras un pedido de la intendenta Sandra Zacarías a la Junta, se había ordenado la suspensión de cualquier obra referente a una estación de servicios en el ex local de “Bingo Paraná”.

El Arq. Félix Riveros, de Obras Particulares, indicó que “existe una resolución de la Junta, que es la número 011, tras un pedido formulado por el ejecutivo municipal, que prohíbe la realización de la obra de estación de servicios en este lugar, motivo por el cual procedimos a notificar a las personas encargadas y a informarles que no pueden continuar”.

Riveros agregó que se realizó el procedimiento debido a denuncias realizadas por la ciudadanía de que a pesar de la prohibición, se estaban realizando trabajos en dicho lugar, motivo por el cual recibieron la orden de la intendenta Sandra Zacarías para a verificar la situación, constatando que efectivamente se estaban realizando trabajos en el sitio.

“Nosotros pasamos ahora a verificar y a informar sobre la prohibición, y vamos a volver durante el martes para traer copia de la resolución y labrar acta correspondiente, aquí no se puede continuar con esta obra”, aseveró. Agregó que en caso de que los propietarios del inmueble estén interesados en realizar otro tipo de construcción, primeramente deberán presentar planos y planillas para la aprobación, siempre y cuando lo que deseen construir allí no requiera de la autorización de la junta municipal. “En todo caso, si lo que aquí está construyendo supuestamente no es la estación de servicios, se deberá de todos modos contar con la autorización municipal para la obra”, indicó.