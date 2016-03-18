Inversionistas coreanos se reúnen con Lucho e intendente de Minga Guazú
Un grupo de inversionistas de Corea en el rubro de la construcción se reunió con el gobernador Lucho Zacarías y el intendente de Minga Guazú, Digno Caballero con el objetivo de ver la posibilidad de instalarse en la comunidad minguera.
El gobernador refirió que esto se da gracias al trabajo coordinado entre el gobierno departamental y municipal, a través de las intensas promociones de las grandes ventajas y riquezas del departamento en los países de primer mundo, como es el caso de esta firma coreana.
Sostuvo que la confianza de los industriales se acrecienta y que eso lo afirma no solo en palabras sino en hechos reales y recordó que días atrás la Compañía Paraguaya S. A. ITIDAI, inauguró sus dos plantas industriales, una en Ciudad del Este y otra en Minga Guazú, que empieza a operar con 453 empleados, pero proyecta superar los 1.200 funcionarios para el 2018 debido al buen clima de negocios en la zona.
