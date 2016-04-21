Itaipú organiza primer concurso de fotografías Smartphone para jóvenes
La Itaipú Binacional organiza el primer concurso de fotografías Smartphone, que está dirigido a jóvenes de entre 17 y 30 años. Serán premiados las tres mejores imágenes así como otros 10 destacados. El plazo de recepción será hasta el próximo 30 de abril.
El concurso se denomina “Paisajes culturales del área de influencia de la Itaipú Binacional” y los interesados en participar del concurso deben enviar sus imágenes a la dirección de correo electrónico concursofotograficodim@gmail.com junto con el nombre, apellido, teléfono, correo electrónico, edad, lugar de residencia del participante, el nombre del paisaje representado y su ubicación geográfica general.
Serán aceptadas fotografías de paisajes culturales de los departamentos de Alto Paraná y Canindeyú, que hayan sido capturadas con un Smartphone. El plazo de recepción de la fotografía será hasta el próximo 30 de abril.
Las fotografías ganadoras se expondrán en el museo de Itaipú- Tierra Guaraní, del 18 al 30 de mayo, en el marco del Día Internacional de los Museos.
Para mayor información acerca de las bases y condiciones, comunicarse al +59561 599 8673/8682/ 8603 o al correo electrónico concursofotograficodim@gmail.com.
