Itaipu tuvo 16% más de producción de energía en el primer trimestre del año
Según el director paraguayo de la Itaipu, James Spalding, en el primer trimestre del año la binacional superó los récords de producción de energía eléctrica con 16 por ciento más, en comparación al mismo periodo del año pasado. Tanto el director como los directores ejecutivos de la entidad informaron ayer al presidente Horacio Cartes sobre la producción en estos tres primeros meses del año y las perspectivas que tienen para abril. La reunión se desarrolló en la residencia presidencial Mburuvicha Róga.
“Al cierre de marzo la Itaipu ha tenido sus mejor trimestres en términos de generación de la historia de 32 años de producción. Hemos superado los records de periodos anteriores en este trimestre lo cual significa que estamos proveyendo todas las necesidades de energía eléctrica que demanda la ANDE, inclusive por encima de la potencia contratada”, expresó. Indicó que comparado con el año pasado es 16 por ciento más de producción, eso significa para el Tesoro paraguayo 20 millones de dólares adicionales de royalties que ingresan para la inversión social. “Estamos trabajando muy bien en lo que es generación, tuvimos una desmanda importante en los meses de bastante calor que se tuvo en este trimestre y también las excelentes condiciones de las 20 turbinas de la Itaipu”, indicó.
Durante la audiencia también conversaron sobre la inversión social que hace la binacional y la más importante para este año es la construcción de un complejo habitacional en Zeballos Cue, en el predio del RC4, que representará una inversión de 45 millones de dólares.
SEMBRANDO
OPORTUNIDADES
Spalding manifestó además que este año la institución estará apoyando nuevamente a la Secretaría Técnica de Planificación en lo que se refiere al programa Sembrando Oportunidades con la mecanización de 10.000 hectáreas de tierras en 11 departamentos, sin costo alguno para los pequeños agricultores.
“Este trabajo (la mecanización) ha ayudado a triplicar la productividad en el campo y este fue uno de los puntos acordados entre el gobierno y el sector campesino este fin de semana”, señaló.
Son 15.000 millones que estará aportando la Itaipu nuevamente a través de las Naciones Unidas quienes están haciendo la administración y fiscalización de los recursos, lo cual da mayor garantía en la transparencia del uso de los fondos, según dijo.
Por último comentó estarán firmando un convenio para la compra de repuestos por 3.5 millones de dólares, principalmente para la subestación de San Lorenzo y Lambaré para dar garantía del buen funcionamiento de las subestaciones.
Hello my name is Teresa and I just wanted to drop you a quick note here instead of calling you. I came to your Itaipu tuvo 16% más de producción de energía en el primer trimestre del año | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page and noticed you could have a lot more hits. I have found that the key to running a popular website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my website. http://misdivi.de/at
This is a memo to the website creator. I came to your Itaipu tuvo 16% más de producción de energía en el primer trimestre del año | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a company which offers to dramatically increase your website rankings and traffic to your website: http://re2l.in/1fe I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you could also get many more targeted traffic from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more traffic to my website. I hope this helps!
I just want to tell you that I am very new to blogs and honestly enjoyed you’re blog. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You definitely have tremendous articles and reviews. Cheers for sharing with us your website.
Plombier Pas Cher A paris ? chauffagiste
Hi Good Day to You, I just coming the internet for retrieving an idea or else an attractive article. Remarkable blog, express gratitude for sharing. Roberta
It¡¦s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I must spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thank you for magnificent information I was in search of this info for my mission.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
I¡¦m now not certain the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or understanding more. Thank you for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will approve with your website.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
You made some fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found most folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
magnificent submit, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great article.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
It¡¦s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I¡¦m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You are a very clever person!
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, could check this¡K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large portion of folks will pass over your fantastic writing because of this problem.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I just wanted to develop a small note in order to thank you for the lovely ways you are giving at this website. My considerable internet look up has now been honored with reasonable information to share with my friends and classmates. I ‘d admit that most of us site visitors actually are unequivocally lucky to be in a useful community with very many marvellous professionals with good techniques. I feel very grateful to have discovered your entire website page and look forward to so many more exciting times reading here. Thanks once again for all the details.
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
whoah this blog is great i love studying your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You realize, many persons are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing which I think I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I am having a look forward on your next submit, I¡¦ll try to get the hang of it!
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Hello there, just got familiar with your blogging site through yahoo, and realized that it’s truly educational. I will appreciate if you decide to continue on this.
It can be nearly unattainable to come across well-updated men and women on this area, unfortunately you seem like you fully grasp what you’re revealing! Cheers
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I have to voice my respect for your generosity supporting men and women that require help with in this question. Your real dedication to passing the message along turned out to be remarkably advantageous and has surely enabled individuals much like me to realize their aims. Your new invaluable guide indicates a lot to me and substantially more to my colleagues. Thanks a lot; from everyone of us.
Good blog! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Of course, what a splendid site and revealing posts, I surely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
You are a very intelligent person!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
It’s almost unthinkable to find well-informed visitors on this matter, however , you seem like you realize those things you’re writing on! Thanks
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Hello.This article was really remarkable, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this subject last Monday.
Very efficiently written article. It will be helpful to anybody who utilizes it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in web explorer, would test this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large component of folks will leave out your great writing because of this problem.
I precisely wished to thank you so much all over again. I’m not certain what I would’ve tried in the absence of these suggestions shared by you concerning such subject matter. Previously it was a horrifying crisis in my opinion, nevertheless coming across a well-written technique you treated that forced me to cry over joy. Now i am grateful for your help and then hope you really know what a great job that you are providing educating men and women with the aid of your blog. I am certain you’ve never got to know any of us.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
You are a very clever person!
You made various nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found nearly all people will go along with with your blog.
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Great weblog right here! Also your web site so much up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I take pleasure in, lead to I found just what I used to be looking for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a great website.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I cling on to listening to the news update lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
I am just writing to make you be aware of what a nice discovery my daughter enjoyed visiting your web site. She realized a wide variety of things, most notably how it is like to have an awesome giving mindset to let most people with ease know some hard to do subject areas. You really surpassed my expected results. I appreciate you for producing these helpful, dependable, educational not to mention cool guidance on your topic to Mary.
I want to express some appreciation to this writer just for rescuing me from such a matter. As a result of looking throughout the search engines and coming across tips which are not productive, I was thinking my life was gone. Being alive without the presence of answers to the problems you have fixed by way of the article content is a critical case, and the ones which may have adversely affected my entire career if I hadn’t come across your web site. That expertise and kindness in playing with all areas was precious. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t discovered such a stuff like this. I can also at this point look ahead to my future. Thank you very much for your reliable and result oriented help. I won’t think twice to suggest your blog post to anybody who ought to have assistance on this subject.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
You made a number of fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found most folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in internet explorer, would test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large element of people will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly liked reading all that is posted on your website.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!