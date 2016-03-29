Javier Bernal desmiente su salida del G7 y su supuesto acercamiento al oficialismo
Durante el largo feriado santo surgieron rumores de que el concejal municipal del PLRA, Javier Bernal habría mantenido una reunión con el oficialismo colorado y que el mismo habría acordado abandonar el equipo de multibancada. El mismo legislador comunal desmintió tal versión, es más, aseguró que no abandonará a sus colegas del G7. Incluso existió un trascendido de que hoy los mismos se convertirían en G5, lo cual quedó prácticamente descartado.
El concejal Municipal de Ciudad del Este Javier Bernal, del PLRA, miembro de la multibancada desmintió que haya tenido ningún tipo de reunión con el oficialismo y mucho menos con el abogado Javier Zacarías Irún, atendiendo a la serie de versiones que surgieron del oficialismo quienes ya anunciaban que el “G7” ya solamente quedaría en “G5”. Esto atendiendo a que concejales del PLRA podrían estar cerrando filas para apoyar al oficialismo, dejando la multibancada.
Indicó que en ningún momento se reunió con Javier Zacarías y que hoy (por ayer) fue a la intendencia municipal con la intención de cobrar su salario porque no pudo hacerlo la semana pasada porque ya había viajado. Explicó que fue hasta la tesorería para cobrar sus haberes y posteriormente le comunicó a Tedy Mercado que también pase por la administración para que pueda también recibir su dieta.
Bernal dijo que está firme con el “G7” y que no hay posibilidad que deje la multibancada por el compromiso con la ciudadanía pero reconoció que existe crispación entre el PLRA y los demás miembros de la multibancada por cuestiones ideológicas y de posturas radicalizadas que no condicen con la postura de legisladores, pero que respetan las posturas de sus colegas, pero que son más personales que de toda la multibancada.
Bernal destacó que el PLRA marca su agenda política y no están para dejar renegado al partido por cuestiones populistas e ideológicas, por lo que ellos apoyarán lo que sea bueno para la ciudad pero que aquello que no está bien estarán denunciando y rechazando de ser necesario.
Dijo que él (Bernal) hará su trabajo como legislador y después como político, y como bancada van a manejar realidades porque el PLRA debe de apuntar al 2020 y por ende deben de dar respuestas a sus adherentes pero eso no significa que vendan sus conciencias en política se manejan realidades pero eso no implica que traicionen a la ciudadanía que los voto, de lo contrario estarían teniendo una muerte política anticipada, pero hay que ser serios y responsables.
