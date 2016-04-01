Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Cuatro jóvenes que se encontraban sospechosamente estacionados en inmediaciones de un comercio huyeron de la Policía Nacional y fueron detenidos luego de una intensa persecución que se extendió por algunos kilómentros. Uno de los ocupantes contaba con dos órdenes de captura. El conductor del rodado alegó que “corrió” porque no tenía licencia de conducir. La redada se inició a las 10:20 horas sobre la avenida Monday y terminó en el barrio 23 de Octubre de Ciudad del Este.
Entre los detenidos se encontraba Pablo Benítez Saucedo, de 22 años, que contaba con una orden de captura por abuso sexual en niños y otra por violencia familiar, ambos del 2.015.
Los otros aprehendidos fueron identificados como Ismael Benítez Saucedo, de 25, hermano del prófugo, Carlos Augusto Bogado Galeano, de 24, y su hermano Richard Arturo Bogado Galeano, de 19, que conducía un automóvil Toyota Corona Premio azul, con chapa apócrifa PZG 042.
Agentes de la Patrulla Motorizada, que realizaron el procedimiento, mencionaron que durante un recorrido por la avenida Monday vieron un automóvil con cuatro personas a bordo estacionado en las inmediaciones de un motel. Al intentar acercarse para verificarlos, el conductor los vio por el retrovisor y aceleró la marcha para escapar. Enseguida iniciaron una persecución y pidieron apoyo de varias dependencias polciales.
Los sospechosos ingresaron a una calle y se dirigieron hacia el barrio 23 de Octubre de Ciudad del Este. A unos 200 metros de la parada de la empresa Mburucuya el automóvil sufrió un desperfecto y ya no pudo seguir.
Los cuatro ocupantes fueron reducidos y trasladados a la Jefatura de Policía. Allí se constató que uno de ellos contaba con dos órdenes de captura. El conductor por su parte alegó que solo escapó porque no tenía licencia de conducir.
I see your page is in the same niche like my blog. Do you allow guest posts?
I can write interesting and unique content for you.
Let me know if you are interested.
This is a comment to the admin. I discovered your Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more visitors to your site. I have found a site which offers to dramatically improve your website rankings and traffic to your site: http://hdmh.info/37 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you could also get many more targeted traffic from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more visitors to my site. I hope this helps!
I just want to tell you that I’m very new to weblog and definitely liked your website. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You absolutely have remarkable writings. Many thanks for sharing with us your web page.
Hi Good Day to You, I just coming the post for try to find an inspiration or else an remarkable blog. Good topic, express thanks for distribution. Rob
les jeunes de banlieux n ‘ont pas de travail ? couvreur
This is a comment to the webmaster. I came to your Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your website. I have found a site which offers to dramatically increase your rankings and traffic to your website: http://www.prestonkincaid.com/link/15 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you can also get many more targeted traffic from Google than you have now. Their service brought significantly more traffic to my website. I hope this helps!
Thanks for some other informative website. The place else may I get that type of info written in such a perfect approach? I’ve a challenge that I am just now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
great points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What could you suggest about your submit that you just made some days ago? Any positive?
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Of course, what a fantastic website and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I¡¦ve recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Good ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I simply could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be again regularly in order to check out new posts
This is a memo to the webmaster. I came to your Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the front page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a website which offers to dramatically improve your website rankings and traffic to your site: http://lis.ovh/h9 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you could also get many more targeted traffic from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more visitors to my site. I hope this helps!
I keep listening to the news bulletin speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my blog?
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =). We may have a hyperlink alternate contract between us!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Heya there, just turned alert to your blog page through The Big G, and have found that it’s truly interesting. I will be grateful should you decide persist this informative article.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
It can be nearly impossible to see well-informed women and men on this matter, nevertheless you come across as like you realize what exactly you’re indicating! With Thanks
It is actually practically extremely difficult to encounter well-informed americans on this issue, however, you appear like you understand the things that you’re talking about! Bless You
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I carry on listening to the rumor lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
I have learn several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to create this type of fantastic informative web site.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Hello. impressive job. I did not expect this. This is a great story. Thanks!
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my website?
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
wonderful post, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
It¡¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
Good info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello there, I found your site by means of Google even as looking for a comparable subject, your web site came up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I and also my buddies ended up digesting the excellent advice from the website then before long I got a terrible feeling I never expressed respect to the blog owner for those strategies. My boys were very interested to read them and have in effect simply been taking advantage of them. Appreciation for genuinely really considerate and then for making a choice on some superior resources millions of individuals are really eager to know about. My sincere apologies for not expressing appreciation to you earlier.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.
I and also my pals came reading through the excellent information found on your web blog and the sudden came up with a horrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those strategies. My boys came for that reason glad to read through all of them and already have extremely been loving those things. Thank you for genuinely so kind and then for opting for some awesome issues millions of individuals are really needing to discover. My very own honest regret for not expressing gratitude to you earlier.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I wanted to create you this little bit of word just to give thanks over again on the great methods you have provided here. It’s generous with you to convey freely what exactly most people could have distributed for an e-book to earn some bucks for themselves, most notably given that you could possibly have done it in case you desired. The things also worked like the good way to realize that some people have the same keenness similar to my personal own to grasp way more on the topic of this problem. I am sure there are millions of more pleasurable periods in the future for people who scan through your blog post.
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help other users like its helped me. Great job.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thank you for some other informative web site. The place else may just I get that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a challenge that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I¡¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i¡¦m glad to express that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot indubitably will make certain to don¡¦t omit this website and give it a look regularly.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!
I am no longer sure where you are getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thank you for great information I was searching for this info for my mission.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What may you suggest about your put up that you simply made some days in the past? Any positive?
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something that I believe I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely extensive for me. I’m having a look forward to your next submit, I¡¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
I needed to create you one little note just to give many thanks as before with your precious opinions you’ve featured on this page. This has been really surprisingly generous with people like you to convey extensively all that a lot of people could possibly have marketed as an e-book to generate some money for themselves, particularly considering that you could possibly have done it in case you wanted. Those ideas in addition worked to be a good way to be certain that someone else have the same dream similar to mine to know more and more on the topic of this problem. I know there are many more pleasant sessions ahead for many who browse through your website.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in web explorer, would test this¡K IE still is the market chief and a huge component to folks will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
excellent points altogether, you simply won a logo new reader. What might you suggest about your post that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
Good info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
You’ll find it mostly close to impossible to come across well-updated individuals on this content, however, you appear like you fully grasp those things you’re talking about! Regards
This is a memo to the website creator. I came to your Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial | Diario La Jornada – Ciudad del Este – Paraguay page by searching on Google but it was difficult to find as you were not on the front page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a company which offers to dramatically improve your rankings and traffic to your site: http://ganaar.link/e I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you can also get a lot more targeted traffic from search engines than you have now. Their services brought significantly more visitors to my site. I hope this helps!
It’s almost unthinkable to see well-informed men or women on this issue, unfortunately you come across as like you realize the things you’re talking about! Thanks
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Definitely, what a magnificent website and enlightening posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.All the Best!
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.