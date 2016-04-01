Joven con dos capturas y mas tres caen tras intensa persecución policial POLICIALES

PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Cuatro jóvenes que se encontraban sospechosamente estacionados en inmediaciones de un comercio huyeron de la Policía Nacional y fueron detenidos luego de una intensa persecución que se extendió por algunos kilómentros. Uno de los ocupantes contaba con dos órdenes de captura. El conductor del rodado alegó que “corrió” porque no tenía licencia de conducir. La redada se inició a las 10:20 horas sobre la avenida Monday y terminó en el barrio 23 de Octubre de Ciudad del Este.

Entre los detenidos se encontraba Pablo Benítez Saucedo, de 22 años, que contaba con una orden de captura por abuso sexual en niños y otra por violencia familiar, ambos del 2.015.

Los otros aprehendidos fueron identificados como Ismael Benítez Saucedo, de 25, hermano del prófugo, Carlos Augusto Bogado Galeano, de 24, y su hermano Richard Arturo Bogado Galeano, de 19, que conducía un automóvil Toyota Corona Premio azul, con chapa apócrifa PZG 042.

Agentes de la Patrulla Motorizada, que realizaron el procedimiento, mencionaron que durante un recorrido por la avenida Monday vieron un automóvil con cuatro personas a bordo estacionado en las inmediaciones de un motel. Al intentar acercarse para verificarlos, el conductor los vio por el retrovisor y aceleró la marcha para escapar. Enseguida iniciaron una persecución y pidieron apoyo de varias dependencias polciales.

Los sospechosos ingresaron a una calle y se dirigieron hacia el barrio 23 de Octubre de Ciudad del Este. A unos 200 metros de la parada de la empresa Mburucuya el automóvil sufrió un desperfecto y ya no pudo seguir.

Los cuatro ocupantes fueron reducidos y trasladados a la Jefatura de Policía. Allí se constató que uno de ellos contaba con dos órdenes de captura. El conductor por su parte alegó que solo escapó porque no tenía licencia de conducir.