Joven denuncia que su hijo de 3 años fue abusado por novia lesbiana de su expareja
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Un joven que es padre de un niño de 3 años denunció ante el Ministerio Público que su hijo fue víctima de manoseos en sus partes íntimas por parte de una lesbiana que es pareja de la madre del menor. La mujer sindicada de manosear al pequeño es una brasileña que aparentemente estaría escondida en Foz de Iguazú, tras la denuncia. La madre del niño, quien se abstuvo de declarar, días pasados había acusado al hermano del ahora denunciante como el supuesto abusador del pequeño.
Marcos R.F., denunció ayer ante la unidad del fiscal Edgar Benítez a Ana Andrea Mereles Agüero, madre de su hijo de 3 años, y a la brasileña Thais Fernanda Gehres, por los hechos de “abuso sexual en niños y violación del deber de cuidado o educación”. El denunciante indicó que la mujer extranjera habría introducido su dedo en el ano de su hijo y le causó lesiones en esa región. La madre del menor fue citada para declarar con relación la caso, pero se abstuvo de dar su declaración.
Según Marcos, su hijo siempre vivió con la mamá, con quien terminó su relación hace más de un año cuando la misma le reveló su tendencia homosexual y le presentó como pareja a la brasileña Thais Fernanda Gehres. Ambas eran compañeras de trabajo en una tienda del centro de CDE y desde entonces comenzaron a vivir juntas en una habitación alquilada. Para ver a su hijo y asistirlo económicamente, llegó a un acuerdo verbal con la madre.
El miércoles cuando tuvo oportunidad de estar con su hijo, el pequeño le comentó que sentía un fuerte dolor en la región anal. Por ello lo llevó a un centro asistencial y el médico constató una fisura anal. Acorde a la versión de Marcos, su hijo le reveló que la novia de su mamá (Thais) le había introducido el dedo de forma brusca. El denunciante también agregó que hace tiempo su hijo presenta comportamientos raros, como intentar besar a sus primitos, pellizcar la nalga o levantar la pollera de sus tías. Este comportamiento habría adquirido al presenciar actos sexuales entre su madre y su pareja lésbica, ya que los tres viven confinados en una pequeña habitación alquilada. Marcos adelantó que más adelante pedirá la custodia del menor.
MADRE DEL MENOR
DENUNCIÓ AL TIO
Un punto llamativo en el caso es que el pasado 8 de abril Ana Andrea Mereles denunció ante la Policía y la Fiscalía a Francisco Javier F.B., tío de su hijo y hermano de su expareja que ahora presentó denuncia en su contra. La mujer sindicó a su excuñado de haber manoseado e introducido su dedo en el ano de su hijo, cuando este se quedó a dormir en la casa de la abuela paterna en el barrio Santa Ana de CDE. En la ocasión la Fiscalía allanó la vivienda en busca del supuesto abusador, pero no lo encontró, por lo que el mismo continúa prófugo.
