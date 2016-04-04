Joven es asesinado a tiros frente a local nocturno y homicida se da a la fuga
En un confuso caso un joven que aparentemente se encontraba alcoholizado fue asesinado de varios disparos de parte de un hombre que posteriormente se dio a la fuga en un automóvil. Dos versiones son manejadas como trasfondo. Una indica que la víctima estaba armada con un cuchillo e intentó asaltar a una mujer que acompañaba al homicida. La otra menciona que se produjo una pelea frente a un local nocturno y el finado amenazó a algunas personas con un arma blanca, momento en que fue baleado. El sangriento episodio se registró el domingo a las 4 de la mañana sobre la avenida 1° de Mayo y Arturo Garcete, en el barrio Obrero.
El que disfrutó por última vez de un fin de semana de parranda y pasó a un mundo mejor es el joven José Daniel Riveros Portillo, de 23 años, domiciliado en vida en el barrio San Miguel. El mismo acusó tres disparos en el lado izquierdo del abdomen y otro en el brazo del mismo lado. Las heridas le produjeron la muerte de forma instantánea, acorde al diagnóstico del médico forense del Ministerio Público, Alfredo González.
Según los datos, en la madrugada del domingo Riveros se encontraba en inmediaciones del local nocturno Trutas Bar, donde cada fin de semana se reúnen especialmente varios motociclistas que toman la avenida 1° de Mayo. En un momento dado se produjo un incidente y fue atacado a tiros de parte de un desconocido que se dio a la fuga en un automóvil Toyota New Premio verde, con terminación de chapa N° 555.
De acuerdo al informe elaborado por agentes de la Comisaría 3a, el propietario del citado automóvil se encontraba estacionado en cercanías del local nocturno acompañado de una mujer. En un momento dado Riveros se acercó a ellos armado con un cuchillo e intentó asaltar a la mujer, por lo que el hombre reaccionó y le disparó varias veces con una pistola. Luego de caer al suelo, el autor de los disparos huyó raudamente.
Pero otra versión, dada por presuntos testigos, menciona que frente a la discoteca se produjo una pelea entre dos grupos de personas y Riveros extrajo un cuchillo con el cual amenazó atacar al que se le acercaba.
En ese momento fue baleado y tras caer muerto en medio de la avenida fue arrollado por el homicida. Bomberos voluntarios acudieron al sitio, pero ya no pudieron hacer nada por la víctima. La fiscal Denice Duarte dispuso que el cadáver de la víctima sea entregado a su padre Nidio Oscar Riveros.
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogging and definitely savored you’re page. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog . You surely come with very good articles. Appreciate it for revealing your webpage.
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
L électricité statique dans des milieux bien pourvus ,peut-on la transformer en énergie utile (exploitable) ? electricité
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This information procured by you is very constructive for good planning.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my site?
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Excellent site. A lot of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
fantastic issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What may you suggest in regards to your publish that you simply made a few days in the past? Any positive?
I precisely desired to appreciate you all over again. I am not sure the things that I might have implemented without the actual aspects documented by you about such subject. Completely was a very frightful case in my position, but viewing the very expert avenue you solved that forced me to weep for joy. Now i’m happy for the service and thus pray you are aware of a powerful job you are undertaking instructing men and women with the aid of your blog. I am sure you haven’t encountered all of us.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos. I¡¦d like to peer more posts like this .
I¡¦ve recently started a web site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Very efficiently written information. It will be useful to everyone who utilizes it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
I intended to create you this little word to thank you the moment again on the unique suggestions you’ve featured above. This is seriously generous of you to provide extensively precisely what a few individuals could have marketed for an e-book in order to make some profit on their own, primarily considering the fact that you could possibly have done it in case you desired. These secrets as well acted to be a easy way to be aware that many people have a similar desire much like my very own to figure out very much more regarding this condition. I am certain there are several more enjoyable sessions in the future for folks who read through your website.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
There is noticeably a bunch to realize about this. I think you made various nice points in features also.
Hello. remarkable job. I did not expect this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
As a Newbie, I am continuously exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily brilliant opportunity to read critical reviews from this site. It’s usually so useful plus full of amusement for me and my office fellow workers to visit the blog at the least 3 times weekly to find out the latest secrets you have. And of course, I am also actually fulfilled with the cool secrets served by you. Selected 1 ideas in this post are truly the most beneficial we have all had.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone remarkably pleasant chance to read articles and blog posts from this web site. It is always very pleasing and also packed with a good time for me and my office fellow workers to search the blog particularly three times in 7 days to read the latest things you have. And definitely, we are certainly happy with the unique points you serve. Certain 1 tips in this article are definitely the very best we have had.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Awsome post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
Good website! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Good day very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to search out a lot of useful information here within the put up, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
It is actually nearly impossible to come across well-qualified individuals on this issue, and yet you come across as like you be aware of the things you’re posting on! Thanks A Lot
Very well written story. It will be useful to anybody who employess it, including me. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
You are a very capable person!
Howdy there, just became mindful of your blogging site through Google, and realized that it is genuinely useful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue this informative article.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We will have a link trade arrangement between us!
Great tremendous issues here. I am very happy to look your post. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most guys will consent with your website.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I believe I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very extensive for me. I’m having a look forward for your subsequent submit, I¡¦ll attempt to get the grasp of it!
You are a very intelligent individual!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your website accidentally, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
Excellent blog right here! Also your site quite a bit up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link to your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
It really is nearly extremely difficult to come across well-qualified individuals on this issue, however you come across as like you understand exactly what you’re posting on! Bless You
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
You are a very clever person!
It is truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this matter last Friday.
What i don’t understood is actually how you are not really much more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You know thus considerably with regards to this matter, made me for my part imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thanks , I have recently been searching for info approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
I actually wanted to send a comment in order to appreciate you for all the splendid facts you are giving at this website. My prolonged internet lookup has now been recognized with incredibly good ideas to exchange with my family. I would express that we website visitors are extremely fortunate to exist in a really good community with very many lovely individuals with helpful tips. I feel rather blessed to have encountered your web page and look forward to some more fabulous times reading here. Thanks once again for all the details.
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re no longer actually much more smartly-preferred than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You already know thus significantly in terms of this subject, produced me for my part believe it from so many various angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved unless it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. At all times handle it up!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I enjoy, lead to I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great website.
Great weblog right here! Additionally your web site so much up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I am just writing to make you understand what a incredible encounter my wife’s daughter enjoyed viewing yuor web blog. She discovered some things, most notably what it is like to possess an excellent helping character to make many more without difficulty learn about chosen advanced subject areas. You truly exceeded my expected results. Thanks for presenting these productive, dependable, explanatory and even easy tips about that topic to Mary.
A lot of thanks for each of your hard work on this site. My niece really loves engaging in investigations and it’s really obvious why. Most people notice all concerning the compelling manner you produce priceless tactics via the blog and attract response from people on that concern and my simple princess is without question starting to learn so much. Have fun with the rest of the year. You’re carrying out a wonderful job.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great blog right here! Also your site lots up very fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific site.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will go along with with your blog.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
It certainly is mostly not possible to come across well-advised women and men on this content, however you come across as like you are familiar with what you’re revealing! Appreciate It
You’ll find it near not possible to encounter well-advised users on this area, however, you appear like you know whatever you’re covering! Gratitude
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am glad for writing to make you know what a amazing discovery our daughter encountered checking your web page. She picked up a lot of details, which include what it is like to possess a very effective giving style to make folks quite simply gain knowledge of selected complicated topics. You truly did more than visitors’ desires. Thank you for churning out such necessary, healthy, edifying and as well as easy tips about that topic to Evelyn.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The entire glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
certainly like your web site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I¡¦ll certainly come again again.