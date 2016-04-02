La película de terror producida en el Este ya está en los cines con buena aceptación
La producción nacional de terror, “Gritos del Monday” ya está en las pantallas grandes. Desde ayer se pudo ver en las diferentes salas de cines de todo el país. En Ciudad del Este, se hizo un pre-estreno con invitados especiales, entre periodistas, actores, actrices, en Jesuitas Plazas. Tuvo una muy buena aceptación de parte de los presentes esta nueva producción nacional.
Los realizadores del filme esperan vender unas 40 mil entradas durante los días de carteleras en cines, a modo de cubrir los gastos que generó la producción de la película. Por cierto, se pudo apreciar la calidad del material en todo momento, tanto en las imágenes, escenografías y el audio.
David Miranda, uno de los productores de la película, manifestó tras el pre-estreno que no fue nada fácil llegar a concluir la película, atendiendo a que en nuestro país no en todas partes se ofrecen apoyar a la cinematografía. Dijo que esperan vender 40 mil boletas para cubrir deudas que se generon para la producción del material, indicando que hay una buena aceptación de parte del público, pues en la ciudad de Encarnación las entradas ya estaban agotadas para las salas de cines y en Asunción y Ciudad del Este se estaban vendiendo una cantidad hasta ayer.
De esta manera, el cine paraguayo vuelve a ocupar pantallas en las salas de cine del país desde ayer , el primer largometraje paraguayo de terror, que llega a cines finalmente luego de haber visto pospuesto su estreno originalmente programado para el pasado mes de febrero.
El filme sigue a un grupo de estudiantes de Ingeniería Ambiental que emprenden un viaje a los Saltos del Monday como parte de un proyecto educativo, y deben acampar allí. Sin embargo, durante su estadía se topan con un horror de características sobrenaturales que los hunde en una pesadilla. La película, filmada en gran parte en la Reserva Natural Maharishi, se filmó con un presupuesto de alrededor de 750.000 dólares, y cuenta con un elenco que incluye a Solange Méndez Flores,Javier Enciso, Katia Mármori, Lucía Sapena, Jorge Díaz de Bedoya, Ana Ivanova y Clotilde Cabral, entre otros.
Carteleras:
Cine Art Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente, Ciudad del Este),15:30; 17:40; 21:50.
Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza, Ciudad del Este), 13:00 (x); 14:55; 16:50; 18:45; 20:40; 22:35. Viernes y sábado, 00:00. Sábado y domingo matinales, 11:05.
