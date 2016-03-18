Ladrones ingresan a un comercio y hurtan pantalones por G. 18 millones
Dos desconocidos que se movilizaban en una motocicleta aprovecharon el silencio de la madrugada e ingresaron al interior de una casa comercial para hurtar pantalones por unos G. 18 millones. La actuación de los ladrones fue registrada por las cámaras de seguridad del local. El hurto ocurrió el sábado a las 2 de la madrugada en la fracción Ka’aguy Rory del Km. 8,5 Acaray.
La denuncia fue radicada por la comerciante Adelaida Alarcón de Brítez, de 45 años, propietaria del comercio denominado “Casa Adela”, que funciona en el predio de su vivienda. La afectada denunció en la Subcomisaría 46a el hurto de decenas de pantalones vaqueros de distintas marcas, según ella valuados en unos G. 18 millones. Imágenes del circuito cerrado de la tienda fueron facilitadas a los investigadores.
La comerciante se percató del millonario hurto recién el sábado a las 7:30 horas, cuando la empleada que debía abrir la tienda encontró la puerta principal semiabierta y le avisó. Los bandidos forzaron con un destornillador la puerta de blindex para poder ingresar. En las cámaras se seguridad se observa que el sábado a las 2:06 horas dos desconocidos llegan al local en una motocicleta. El acompañante baja y se acerca a la puerta con un objeto en la mano, mientras que el conductor del biciclo se aparta y aguarda en un lugar oscuro.
En pocos minutos el ladrón que ingresó a la casa comercial sale con un montón de pantalones y sube al biciclo para escapar con su cómplice. El autor principal del hurto es un hombre delgado y de estatura alta, que vestía un abrigo con capucha y pantalón vaquero prelavado. Los investigadores pretenden identificar a los ladrones con ayuda de las imágenes del circuito cerrado.
