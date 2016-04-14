Ley de Rehabilitación es la solución para los pequeños productores NACIONALES

El presidente de la Coordinadora Agrícola del Paraguay de Pequeños Productores de Itapúa, Geronimo Sánchez, aseguró que si bien no acompañan la reivindicación de un grupo de campesinos que piden condonación de deudas, sí solicitan al gobierno la pronta aplicación de la Ley de Rehabilitación Financiera. “Para nosotros será una gran solución, para los pequeños productores”, dijo.

En comunicación con Radio Nacional San Pedro, el productor refirió que “los campesinos que trabajan día a día necesitan de un crédito constante, y mediante esta ley se les va a reprogramar a cada uno sus respectivas cuentas con un plazo de 10 años, se les quitara el interés y se les dará de vuelta el crédito, con una taza de interés anual de 10 por ciento, para que puedan volver a producir, es una forma de darle salida la productor, ya que están apostando a la agricultura familiar campesina”.

“Nosotros le pedimos a cada organización que tenga interés en trabajar con cada productor, que se acerquen y podamos trabajar con este plan a corto y mediano plazo”, sentenció el labriego. “Gracias a esta resolución se va a alivianar una gran parte del problema de cada pequeño productor, esta Ley es una gran salida para cada pequeño que debe”. “Primeramente se pide el acompañamiento, se hicieron reuniones, y dijeron que se les iba a condonar hasta 20 millones de la deuda, tanto del sector público y privado, pero esa no es la forma, ya que el sector privado cuenta con otro sistema”, dijo Sánchez.

“Para nosotros esa no es la forma, en la manera que se esta pintando, no es la forma y lo que nosotros decimos es que el campesino necesita un programa, que se les quite los intereses y que el Estado paraguayo les acompañe con todo lo que ellos producen”.

“Cuando Fernando Lugo era presidente también se presento una Ley de Condonación y ellos lo rechazaron, sin embargo ahora son ellos quienes apoyan; esta bien, cada uno puede presentar proyectos con las intenciones de cumplir”.