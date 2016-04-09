Líder Amarilla comenzó su gira y asegura gran victoria para el próximo 26 de junio
El candidato a Presidente del PLRA, Lider Amarilla, se encuentra de gira por el departamento y ya recorrió la zona norte de Alto Paraná, donde en su primer día de recorrido vio una receptividad “increíble” de la dirigencia, donde están llevando su propuesta a los afiliados, con miras a hacer que Alto Paraná sea el bastión del Equipo Joven. Mencionó que la dirigencia está pidiendo a gritos un cambio, con el mal momento del Gobierno Nacional, en todos los aspectos, ya sea en producción, salud, seguridad, educación; por lo que deben de buscar fortalecer al partido.
Amarilla dijo que el PLRA tiene que comenzar a fortalecerse internamente para posteriormente buscar aglutinar a todos los demás sectores políticos y sociales, para conformar una gran alianza, atendiendo que el PLRA tiene la magnífica posibilidad de renovar el partido y de allí buscar que la gente joven pueda sumarse para apuntar al 2018.
Dijo que en el Departamento no descarta una victoria categórica por la efervescencia de la dirigencia que lo recibió de brazos abierto y con mucha expectativa de una verdadera renovación verdadera, de la mano con las bases, atendiendo a que ya es impostergable, para las intenciones partidarias para las próximas generales.
Dijo que es el mayor movimiento del país donde tienen tres Gobernadores, noventa senadores y Setenta intendentes, y más de 600 presidentes de comités de los 800 a nivel país; por lo que aseguró que van a ganar en el Alto Paraná de la renovación con los correligionarios.
Indico que tienen el apoyo Mario Noguera, de Anibal Fidabel y Clementino Portillo, ya que son referentes del Movimiento en todos los distritos del departamento
CIERRAN ACUERDOS
La Senadora Zulma Gómez, una de las coordinadoras a nivel departamental señaló que con la visita de Líder Amarilla se están cerrando varios acuerdos y levantando el entusiasmo de la dirigencia de base. “Lo importante es ver como la dirigencia se ven identificado con un candidato que surge de las bases” refirió.
Es una renovación absoluta dentro del directorio, esta Blas Lanzoni, Fernando Silva y otros jóvenes dirigentes, que están apoyados por todos los demás referentes, porque no se pueden desprender o desperdiciar la experiencia y el trabajo de los grandes líderes que con sus gran aporte.
Destacó que en Tavapy están en conversaciones y va a inscribir la candidatura por la lista 2, que no es donde cada movimiento tendrá la posibilidad de pugnar por los comités.
Dijo también el equipo Joven es un equipo grande con sumas importantes día a día con la consigna de no enfrentamiento ya con miras al 2018 con la bandera de la Alianza de todos los sectores
Hoy Líder Amarilla estará de 7 a 9 de la mañana con medios de comunicación, para trasladarse a Tavapy donde buscarán concertar candidaturas ya concertando una reunión con el Intendente del Municipio, Anibal Fidabel.
Ese día culminan con una reunión en Franco en la casa de Miguel Medina (+), con toda la dirigencia del municipio en la casa del ex intendente fallecido.
El domingo estarán en un acto en Mallorquín con el intendente Mario Noguera y posteriormente vuelven a Ciudad del Este donde culmina la gira en un acto central de clausura con un gran almuerzo y encuentro con los referentes de los 7 comités.
