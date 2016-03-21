Marito afirma que “salga o no salga la reelección” será candidato a presidente
E l presidente del congreso nacional, y líder del Movimiento Colorado Añetete, Mario Abdo Benítez afirmó “salgo o no salga la reelección”, será candidato a presidente de la República del 2018. El político estuvo el fin de semana recorriendo el departamento e incluso participó de un cumpleaños político en Minga Guazú. El Ciudad del Este su equipo está totalmente resquebrajado.
Mario Abdo Benítez, líder del Movimiento Colorado Añetete, participó de un cumpleaños político del Dr. César Borba, ex delegado permanente de la Junta de gobierno de la era Alfredo Stroessner. El evento se realizó en el distrito de Minga Guazú, y el senador estuvo acompañado con el Dr. José Alderete, coordinador de campaña, y el Senador Oscar “Cachito” Salomón, también participaron referentes de la zona, entre ellos Ulises Quintana quien estuvo acompañado por tan solo con tres dirigentes de Ciudad del Este.
En el acto Marito aseguró que su candidatura presidencial para las elecciones generales del 2018 seguirá pese a que le salga o no salga la reelección presidencial. Dijo que en las próximas elecciones internas del Partido Colorado será un enfrentamiento entre el pasado y el futuro, enmarcado en el trabajo que van a hacer con un gran equipo.
“Salga o no salga la reelección vía enmienda, pase lo que pase, nosotros no vamos a retroceder, “Toiko la oikova”. El movimiento Colorados Añetete va a competir en las próximas internas del Partido Colorado”, dijo Abdo Benítez durante una cena realizada en la noche del viernes en la ciudad de Minga Guazú, departamento de Alto Paraná.
“Marito” manifestó también en su discurso que su candidatura construirá un proyecto “con valor y decencia” para enfrentarse en las elecciones del 2018, refiriéndose a la vieja estructura del Partido Colorado. “Nuestra lucha va más allá de fortalecer solamente al partido, nuestra lucha es para levantar el país desde el coloradismo”, dijo el senador.
“Voy a venir a caminar Alto Paraná, recorrer distrito por distrito para que el Movimiento Colorado Añete tenga una gran victoria, ya que en tres meses de trabajo hicieron más de 40 mil votos y ahora a un año nueve meses la cosa va a ser diferente”, expresó.
El presidente del Congreso ya está realizando varios encuentros políticos partidarios con miras a fortalecer su candidatura a la presidencia. En este sentido, Abdo Benítez indicó que aún no cuentan con una agenda de giras por el país, pero que se abocará en las campañas luego de entregar la presidencia del Congreso en julio próximo, cuando se realizará el cambio de la Mesa Directiva de la Cámara Alta.
Aseguró que el movimiento está unido y esta fuerte y van a salir a caminar donde les espera un duro trabajo y cuando se acerquen las internas van a estar con mucho más apoyo que en las internas de las elecciones partidarias.
DIVISIÓN DEL
MOVIMIENTO
En Ciudad del Este el movimiento de Colorado Añetete se encuentra inmerso en una división marcada entre el liderazgo de Ulises Quintana, ex candidato a intendente y de Derlis Lugen quien está desautorizado por el primero a trabajar y utilizar el nombre del movimiento.
Esa misma noche de la visita de Mario Abdo en Ciudad del Este el equipo liderado por Derlis Lugen, estuvo reunido con 13 de los ex candidatos a presidentes de seccional de la capital departamental, y del denominado comando de Colorados Añetete, con sus dirigentes, quienes no participaron del encuentro con Marito, como aparente muestra del descontento de la falta de definición de Marito Abdo de liberar los liderazgos y de trabajar con las bases y no solos.
Esta situación se da ya que cualquier reunión que la dirigencia de Colorado Añetete que se haga en la zona, y si no es autorizada por Ulises Quintana, quien aparentemente no goza de la simpatía de las bases, son tildados de rebeldes y de no estar autorizados a nombrar al movimiento, porque son apéndices de los Aguinagaldes.
La comitiva que acompañó a Quintana solo estuvieron Denis Báez ex candidato a presidente de la seccional 6, Ariel Centurión de la seccional 9, y Julio Cabral de la Seccional 1. De entre otras delegaciones de CDE que fueron estaba la de José Clerch quien estaba conformado por 20 referentes que tampoco acompañan el “liderazgo” de Ulises Quintana.
SOBERBIA DE QUINTANA
La dirigencia de Ciudad del Este alega que Quintana no trabaja con las bases y no quiere dar espacios a los que trabajan, y a los que están en contacto con las bases. Mencionan que la soberbia que tiene le subió los humos, que solo piensa que Marito es para él y que no necesita de la dirigencia, que desde las últimas internas hace mas de 5 meses que no aparece por las seccionales para por lo menos a gradecer el apoyo de la dirigencia para su candidatura.
