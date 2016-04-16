Marito: “Proyecto de ley sobre condonación de las deudas es inaplicable y de imposible estudio”
El presidente del Congreso, Mario Abdo Benítez, hizo referencia al proyecto de ley sobre condonación de deudas a campesinos, refiriéndose a ella de ser inaplicable y de imposible estudio por ser ambiguo. En contrapartida, celebró la apertura para el diálogo entre los labriegos y las autoridades del Ejecutivo.
La Cámara de Senadores no trató el proyecto de ley presentado por el Frente Guasú sobre la condonación de las deudas de los campesinos. El documento no contaba con dictamen y se postergó por tiempo indefinido.
Mario Abdo Benítez, titular del Congreso, fue categórico al mencionar que el texto presentado es inaplicable y de imposible estudio. Dijo que contiene muchas ambigüedades que, de aprobarse, puede causar un impacto en el sector financiero. Con la normativa se pretendía autorizar al Poder Ejecutivo, a través del Ministerio de Agricultura y Ganadería, a condonar las deudas en las instituciones financieras y bancarias del sector público y privado, y subrogarse las acreencias de los productores de la agricultura familiar campesina en riesgo de perder la tenencia de sus tierras, siempre que no excedan un máximo de 30 hectáreas.
El documento comprende todos los saldos, sean morosos o vigentes, incluyendo la totalidad del capital, reajustes e intereses, incluyendo a personas físicas o jurídicas de pequeños productores de la agricultura familiar campesina. Señaló que se debe hace un estudio en base a informaciones serias y no en forma generalizada. En ese sentido, habló sobre la necesidad de tener datos exactos sobre la cantidad de deudores y el monto real de los créditos.
No obstante, dejó sentada su postura contraria a la condonación de las deudas porque no le parece el mecanismo adecuado. Resaltó los procesos de rehabilitación financiera como una herramienta valedera. “Cuántos sectores de la sociedad están pasando mal. No podemos esperar construir sobre el concepto de la condonación”, expresó. Sí valoró la instalación de una mesa de diálogo entre los dirigentes campesinos y autoridades del Ejecutivo, con mediación del Poder Legislativo. Dijo que se rompió la intransigencia de no hablar y esperar la apertura y la buena predisposición de ambos sectores. “Tenemos la obligación de conversar, el pueblo paraguayo necesita que conversemos. Los enfrentamientos no colaboran para un proceso de consenso. Espero que se priorice un diálogo serio y responsable”, agregó.
