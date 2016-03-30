Médicos se encuentran en “pie de guerra” por la condena a las médicas Sofia Oviedo y Olga Cañete
Los médicos se encuentran en “pie de guerra” por la condena a las médicas Sofia Oviedo y Olga Cañete, por una negligencia cometida al tratar a Romelia Páez -esposa del exsenador Germán Segovia- quien falleció en el hospital de la Fundación Tesãi. En la mañana de ayer nuevamente se manifestaron los médicos para defender a sus colegas frente al Hospital Regional de Ciudad del Este y casi todos los hospitales públicos del país. Muchos incluso dejaron de trabajar para gritar contra la resolución judicial.
Los médicos manifestaron que la movilización se realiza de modo a demostrar la indignación de ese sector por la condena dada a sus compañeras. “Es una injusticia, porque con sobrados argumentos y meridiana claridad se comprobó por juntas médicas nacionales y médicos extranjeros que ellas actuaron bajo el procedimiento establecido”, dijo ldalia Medina, presidenta de la Asociación de Médicos de Alto Paraná.
Medina dijo que los médicos están indignados porque esto rompe la confianza entre el médico y el paciente. “Los médicos jóvenes están temerosos”, comentó.
Comentó que, atendiendo que la condenada “es injusta”, los doctores piden a la Corte Suprema de Justicia que revise el caso porque existen elementos que fueron presentados por los abogados de la defensa. “Entiendo el dolor del hijo, pero veo que todavía no cumplió el duelo. Él habla de terrorismo médico, que mata gente. Lo noto muy temerario y agresivo”, sostuvo por otra parte.
Están previstas más manifestaciones e incluso un paro indefinido hasta conseguir el traslado del expediente desde el Poder Judicial de Ciudad del Este hasta la Corte Suprema en Asunción, para su revisión ante la alta instancia judicial, dijo López.
Las doctoras Sofía Oviedo Caballero y Olga María Cañete Coronel fueron condenadas a 3 años y seis meses de cárcel por homicidio culposo. Ambas fueron encontradas culpables de negligencia al tratar a Romelia Páez -esposa del exsenador Germán Segovia- quien falleció en el hospital de la Fundación Tesãi, en agosto del 2009.
