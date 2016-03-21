MICROTRAFICANTE DETENIDA
Durante el allanamiento de una vivienda agentes del Departamento Antinarcóticos detuvieron a una mujer y requisaron varios tocos de marihuana y crack. La detenida aparentemente se dedicaba al microtráfico. El procedimiento se realizó el sábado a las 15 horas en el barrio La Blanca. Durante el procedimiento acompañado por el Ministerio Público fue detenida la presunta microtraficante María Cristina Barrientos Rodríguez, de 29 años, dueña de la casa allanada. Dentro de la vivienda fueron encontrados 73,7 gramos de marihuana y 1 gramo de crack, que estaban ocultos y envueltos en hule. Además se hallaron G. 94.000 en billetes de baja denominación, producto de la comercialización de estupefacientes. La detenida quedó recluida en la Comisaría 25a de Mujeres.
HURTO EN SUPERMERCADO
SANTA RITA. Tres ladrones que se movilizaban en un automóvil forzaron el acceso de un supermercado mientras estaba cerrado y llevaron del lugar la caja registradora. La acción fue captada por las cámaras de seguridad. Ocurrió ayer al mediodía en el barrio Alejandrino, sobre la Ruta VI. El hurto se registró en el Supermercado Carolina, propiedad del a brasileña María Cleci Lorenz Wenzel, de 40. La mujer denunció la desaparición de la caja registradora, en cuyo interior había dinero y cheques por valor no revelado. La misma comentó que cerró el local al mediodía para ir a almozar y al regresar a las 13 horas encontró violentada la puerta trasera. Las cámaras de seguridad captaron el momento en que tres hombres con kepis llegaron al lugar en un automóvil Toyota Axio azul y forzaron el acceso para luego escapar con la caja registradora.
DETENIDO EN FLAGRANTE
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Un ladrón que se encontraba drogado o alcoholizado, fue detenido por la Policía Nacional tras ser sorprendido en el patio de una vivienda con intenciones de hurtar. La dueña de casa fue alertada por vecinos y pidió ayuda rápido. Ocurrió el sábado al mediodía en el barrio Santa Inés.
El ladrón aprendido es Mario Ariel Centurión, mayor de edad, quien se encontraba visiblemente bajo efectos del alcohol o alguna droga. El mismo fue detenido en el patio de la vivienda de Gloria Soledad Marecos de Medina, de 35. La mujer estaba dentro de la casa cuando sus vecinos le gritaron que había un desconocido en su patio intentando entrar a la habitación. Agentes de la subcomisaría 12a sorprendieron al ladrón en el lugar y lo detuvieron.
