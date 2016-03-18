Motochorro es molido a golpes por vecinos tras cometer asalto
Un motochorro que asaltó a un joven para robarle su motocicleta fue perseguido por un grupo de vecinos y fue molido a golpes antes de ser entregado a la Policía Nacional. Los justicieros anónimos lograron recuperar el biciclo robado.
El cómplice del delincuente logró escapar antes de sufrir la misma suerte. El hecho ocurrió el domingo a las 22:15 horas en el fracción Líder II del Km. 12,5 Monday, a metros de la Ruta VII.
El que quería salirse con las suyas y terminó con lesiones en varias partes del cuerpo es el delincuente Ever Darío Cortaza Montiel, de 20 años, vecino del barrio Villa Fany. De su poder se recuperó una motocicleta Kenton GTR 200cc anaranjado, con chapa 773 CBV, propiedad de Luis Ariel Morínigo Montero, de 21.
La víctima mencionó que fue asaltado por dos motochorros que se movilizaban en una motocicleta negra, tipo cobrador. Algunos vecinos del Km. 12 que presenciaron el atraco decidieron reaccionar y persiguieron a los bandidos por algunos metros, hasta alcanzar el que tenía en su poder la motocicleta robada.
Al reducirlo lo echaron al suelo y aplicaron socos y puntapies por todo el cuerpo. Cuando agentes de la subcomisaría 14a llegaron al lugar encontraron al bandido tendido en el suelo y pidiendo socorro para que no lo golpeen más.
