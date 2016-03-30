Home POLICIALES Motociclista que supuestamente andaba sin luz muere en choque frontal...

Motociclista que supuestamente andaba sin luz muere en choque frontal con camioneta

61 578

SAN ALBERTO. Un motociclista que presuntamente circulaba sin luces falleció brutalmente luego de embestir frontalmente contra una camioneta. La colisión se produjo cuando el conductor de la camioneta realizó un adelantamiento. El accidente que tiñó de sangre el asfalto ocurrió el martes a las 19:30 horas en el Km. 96 de la Supercarretera.
En el percance dejó de existir el motociclista Martiniano Clemente Morínigo, de 62 años, domiciliado en vida en el ciudad de Minga Porá. El mismo sufrió una fractura expuesta que le afectó la vena femoral y falleció de forma instantánea por causa de la hemorragia aguda. El otro involucrado en el accidente es el conductor Josimar De Souza Freitas, de 29, que se encontraba al mando de una camioneta Toyota Hilux plata, propiedad de la empresa Agrofertil.
El conductor de la camioneta dijo a la Policía Nacional que se desplazaba por la Supercarretera en dirección a Hernandarias. En el mencionada tramo se adelantó a un vehículo que iba en su frente, cuando repentinamente se percató que un motociclista circulaba en sentido contrario. Por causa de la corta distancia y la velocidad ya no pudo esquivar e impactó frontalmente con la motocicleta. De Souza aseguró a los uniformados que el motociclista circulaba sin luz y que por ese motivo no se percató de nada y realizó el adelantamiento.
La fiscal Mónica Larroza dispuso que De Souza sea sometido al alcotest, al cual dio negativo. El cadáver de la víctima fue trasladado hasta la funeraria San Alberto y posteriormente entregado a su hija Mary Corina Morínigo.

