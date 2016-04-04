Mototaxistas denuncian que también son presionados a participar de marcha del G-7 LOCALES

Moto taxistas, al igual que taxistas de CDE, también denunciaron que son amenazados a participar de la marcha organizada por los concejales opositores al ejecutivo municipal. Los mismos denuncian que si no participan sufrirán algún tipo de represalia de los ediles del G-7. Justamente varios taxistas, entre ellos el vicepresidente de la FETACE ha confirmado que varios de sus asociados fueron amenazados con diez días de suspensión si es que no se pliegan a la marcha.

El presidente del Gremio de Mota Taxis, Ever Olmedo, confirmó que varios de sus asociados están recibiendo amenazas de parte de algunos taxistas a sumarse a la marcha, “nosotros no vamos a participar de ninguna marcha politizada, más todavía si es que te amenazan a participar, este es un momento donde se necesita de paz para trabajar, hay crisis y debemos estar unidos para trabajar tranquilos y llevar el pan de cada día a nuestras casas”, indicó.

Además expresó que esta marcha no tiene el apoyo del gremio de moto taxis por carecer de argumentos valederos, “Yo me he reunido con el 90% de los moto taxistas que están asociados a nuestro gremio, ellos me manifestaron que son amenazados y presionados por algunos personas a participar de la manifestación en contra de la municipalidad, ellos me manifestaron que no participarán, y si alguna persona dice que tiene el apoyo del gremio estará mintiendo, esta manifestación no tiene ningún argumento válido, lo único que obtendrán será ahuyentar a los turistas que vienen al micro centro”, culminó

A su vez Florencio Soto, integrante de la parada Nº 144 y vicepresidente de la FETACE, hablando con relación a la marcha del 14 de abril dijo que hay rumores de que muchos de sus compañeros están siendo presionados, bajo advertencia de que serán suspendidos por 10 días en caso de negarse a participar.

“Al menos en conocimiento de mi parada no nos vamos a acoplar a la marcha. Vamos a trabajar normalmente.

Hablé con varios otros presidentes y también tienen el deseo de seguir trabajando honestamente ya que la crisis esta tremenda en Ciudad del Este”, dijo el taxista.

Seguidamente dijo haber escuchado rumores sobre las presiones supuestamente provenientes de los dirigentes del gremio. “Yo escuché que hay presión, pero no sabemos de dónde viene. En algunas paradas están hablando que si no aparecen en la manifestación estarían siendo suspendidos por 10 días en sus labores”, sostuvo el trabajador.