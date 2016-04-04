Movimiento comercial en Ciudad del Este no mejoró en el primer trimestre del año
La crisis en el comercio de Ciudad del Este continúa igual al cerrar el primer trimestre del año. Los comerciantes afectados por la situación afirman que hay “pronóstico reservado” al respecto, pero la tendencia es negativa. La escasez de venta en los centros comerciales es igual que el año pasado o quizás peor. Hasta el momento, no existe preocupación real desde el Gobierno Nacional ni de parte de las autoridades locales en buscar alternativas a la acuciante situación.
Ciudad del Este, así como las otras ciudades de frontera, como Pedro Juan Caballero y Salto del Guairá, sufre una grave crisis comercial a consecuencia de la escasa presencia de compristas brasileños, cuyo poder adquisitivo se vio seriamente afectado por la devaluación del real ante el dólar. Por ahora, todo indica que esta crisis seguirá por un buen tiempo.
Según los datos, la crisis brasileña se centra principalmente en la devaluación del real e impacta con el menor ingreso de brasileños en las ciudades fronterizas. Es así que la crisis brasileña no sólo afecta al comercio fronterizo, en donde se habla de una caída en las ventas de entre el 50 y 70 %, con más de 1.500 comercios clausurados de los 5.000 existentes en frontera. El Gobierno debe avanzar en el diseño y la implementación de políticas de corto, mediano y largo plazo, atendiendo a su condición de país pequeño y con intenciones de insertarse en el mercado mundial, pero hasta ahora no se tomó ninguna medida en concreto, para tratar de revertir el panorama.
La diversificación productiva, la apertura de nuevos mercados, la ampliación y el fortalecimiento del sector industrial son, entre otras transformaciones, algunas de las que podrían contribuir a proteger o mitigar los efectos de esta terrible crisis.
En días de semana, e incluso los fines de semana, el centro de Ciudad del Este está vacío, señal de que no hay venta. El primer trimestre de este año se cierra sin un buen resultado, tampoco hay buenas perspectivas para mejorar en el resto de los meses del 2016.
Para los comerciantes es “pronóstico reservado” el comportamiento económico para Ciudad del Este, pero la tendencia es negativa, ya que no se avisoran soluciones a corto o mediano plazo.
