Mujer es imputada por garrotear a su marido
INSÓLITO. Una mujer que habría reducido a golpes a su marido, tras una discusión que mantuvieron, fue procesada por la Fiscalía por violencia familiar. Se trata de Mary Rosa Irala de Ramos (41), quien se encuentra privada de su libertad en sede de la comisaría 25ª de mujeres de Ciudad del Este. La imputación fue presentada por la fiscal Analía Rodríguez, quien requirió al Juzgado Penal de Garantías la prisión preventiva de la encausada. El hecho ocurrió el 17 de abril último, a las 22:40 aproximadamente, en el interior de una vivienda ubicada en el barrio San Agustín de la capital del Alto Paraná. Resultó víctima Óscar René Ramos, quien manifestó que a esa hora su esposa estaba consumiendo bebidas alcohólicas, que mezcló con una pastilla sedante, hasta que comenzó a agredirle verbal y físicamente, sin motivo aparente. Posteriormente, la mujer quemó varias pertenencias en el interior de la casa y amenazó con ir hasta el Puente de la Amistad para arrojarse al río Paraná.
Tras una denuncia telefónica realizada por la víctima, agentes policiales de la zona llegaron al sitio, pero fueron recibidos por la agresora con un palo de repasar en la mano. La encausada se resistió al arresto y agredió al personal policial, hasta que fue reducida y trasladada en sede policial, donde quedó a cargo de la Fiscalía.
