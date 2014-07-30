Mujer intenta suicidarse en el Puente de la Amistad
Una mujer con problemas en el seno familiar fue rescatada por agentes de la Base Naval en el momento en que intentaba lanzarse al río Paraná desde el Puente de la Amistad, que últimamente se convirtió en el sitio perfecto para aquellos que desean acabar con sus vidas. La nueva tentativa de suicidio se produjo ayer a las 8:30 horas. Es el quinto caso de intento de suicidio en la pasarela internacional en poco más de un mes, sin contar el suicidio colectivo de dos adolescentes y el de un joven la semana pasada.
Esta vez la protagonista del intento de suicidio fue una señora identificada como Blanca Cañete, de 40 años, quien fue rescatada a tiempo por marinos que custodian la pasarela internacional. Tras evitar que la mujer se lance al agua, los militares la trasladaron hasta la base. En el lugar la mujer dijo que pretendía acabar con su vida por causa de problemas que tiene dentro del seno familiar, aparentemente con un hermano. Tras calmarse, Cañete fue entregada a su pareja, un joven que trabaja en el centro de la ciudad.
PUENTE DE LA MUERTE
Desde el pasado mes de junio el Puente de la Amistad comenzó a ganar notoriedad en las noticias, no por causa de su historia y sí por los suicidios e intentos que se registraron en poco más de un mes.
Todo empezó el pasado 25 de junio cuando las adolescentes Elida Marlene Rolón Rodas y Liz Mabel Bogado Benítez, ambas de 15 años y domiciliadas en Minga Guazú, decidieron acabar juntas con sus vidas. Las mismas se sentaron en la baranda de protección se abrazaron y se lanzaron juntas al río. Solo el cadáver de la primera pudo ser encontrado hasta el momento.
El 2 de julio la joven Yolanda Noemí Duarte Espínola, de 21 años, trató de matarse tirándose del puente por causa de problemas financieros, pero fue rescatada por agentes de la Base Naval.
Esa misma semana un hombre trató de hacer lo mismo en el ladro brasileño, pero también fue rescatado a tiempo.
El 17 de julio una adolescente de 17 años trató de emular a las otras dos menores que se mataron, pero dos policías evitaron que logre su objetivo. El 21 de julio el joven Juan Bernardino Vera Cuba, de 22 años, se lanzó del puente con intenciones de caer al agua, pero por un error de cálculo cayó sobre las rocas ubicadas en la orilla. Finalmente, el domingo pasado, una mujer rubia también trató de acabar con su vida, pero fue rescatada a tiempo.
I just want to say I am just all new to blogging and definitely loved you’re page. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You certainly have terrific posts. Regards for sharing with us your web site.
Quel est la tenue idéal pour accueillir son plombier ou son infirmière ? serrurerie
My wife and i ended up being absolutely cheerful when Chris managed to finish up his investigations from your precious recommendations he obtained through the weblog. It is now and again perplexing just to continually be making a gift of guidelines that many other folks might have been making money from. We keep in mind we now have the writer to give thanks to because of that. The most important explanations you have made, the straightforward website menu, the friendships you can give support to foster – it’s most powerful, and it’s facilitating our son in addition to the family recognize that that situation is thrilling, which is very important. Thank you for everything!
Thanks for every other informative site. Where else could I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect way? I have a venture that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
My husband and i were so thrilled when John managed to conclude his survey because of the precious recommendations he discovered out of your blog. It is now and again perplexing just to happen to be giving out hints which men and women may have been trying to sell. And we all do know we’ve got the blog owner to appreciate because of that. All of the explanations you made, the easy site navigation, the relationships you can give support to engender – it’s most fantastic, and it’s really helping our son in addition to the family reckon that this subject is awesome, and that is wonderfully important. Thank you for all!
I intended to create you one little bit of word so as to say thank you once again over the striking things you’ve shared on this site. It’s simply remarkably open-handed of you to make without restraint exactly what a few people might have supplied for an electronic book in making some money for themselves, especially seeing that you might well have done it in case you considered necessary. The guidelines additionally worked as a easy way to be aware that most people have a similar zeal much like mine to know whole lot more when considering this problem. I’m sure there are thousands of more pleasurable sessions ahead for folks who start reading your blog post.
Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish amazing. Fantastic job!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Thanks for some other informative website. The place else may just I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect approach? I have a venture that I am just now running on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
Hello. splendid job. I did not anticipate this. This is a great story. Thanks!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, may test this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large part of other people will pass over your great writing because of this problem.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours lately, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Very good written post. It will be supportive to anyone who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
I have been reading out many of your articles and i can claim nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous web site.
It is actually almost extremely difficult to come across well-informed individuals on this matter, but you come across as like you comprehend the things you’re indicating! Thank You
What i don’t realize is in fact how you are no longer actually much more smartly-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly when it comes to this subject, produced me personally believe it from numerous various angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated until it¡¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always deal with it up!
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info a person provide to your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to check out new posts
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came upon so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
I’m still learning from you, but I’m improving myself. I definitely love reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the tips coming. I loved it!
Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
Very well written story. It will be useful to everyone who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
Gday here, just started to be alert to your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is quite informative. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to continue this approach.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
You are a very bright individual!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to reach my goals. I definitely enjoy reading everything that is posted on your website.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
As a Newbie, I am permanently searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
It truly is near not possible to find well-advised men or women on this niche, however , you look like you are familiar with what exactly you’re writing about! Excellent
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I definitely love reading all that is written on your site.Keep the information coming. I enjoyed it!
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
hi!,I like your writing very much! percentage we be in contact more approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Hello there, I found your site via Google even as looking for a related topic, your web site got here up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
fantastic post, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
You made various good points there. I did a search on the theme and found mainly folks will go along with with your blog.
Keep functioning ,remarkable job!
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
I have been surfing online more than three hours as of late, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It¡¦s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you did, the internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
Hello. remarkable job. I did not imagine this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Keep working ,great job!
certainly like your web-site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I will certainly come back again.
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
Wow, fantastic blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as smartly as the content!
I was just searching for this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top websites are full of garbage.
Wonderful site. A lot of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your sweat!
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually something that I think I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am having a look forward for your next post, I¡¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
You completed various good points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly people will agree with your blog.