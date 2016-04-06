Municipalidad esteña presenta hoy las nuevas unidades del transporte público
La Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este presentará hoy a las 14 horas, en la Plaza de la Paz, ubicada frente mismo a la institución municipal las primeras unidades del transporte público “0 Km”, diferenciados e inclusivos que empezarán a circular por la ciudad iniciando de esta manera el proceso de renovación del transporte público, dignificando el servicio de transporte público de pasajeros.
Tanto la intendenta Sandra Zacarías como el encargado de la empresa Alto Paraná habían anunciado que el costo del pasaje de los nuevos ómnibus climatizados no sufrirá ningún incremento y tendrá el mismo costo que los ómnibus convencionales.
Buses 0 kilómetros, con aire acondicionado, inclusivos con rampas para el acceso a personas con discapacidad serán las novedades que prestarán los nuevos buses que serán presentados al público en general y costarán el mismo precio que los ómnibus convencionales.
Serán 33 nuevos buses de los cuales 10 serán cero kilómetro con aire acondicionado, el 30 % de serán buses con rampas para acceso de las personas con discapacidad que serán presentados a mediados del mes de marzo.
En Ciudad del Este, ya fueron licitados 3 de los 25 itinerarios existentes, previéndose para este mes la presentación de las unidades nuevas que cubrirán los mismos, mientras se aguarda el resultado de un segundo llamado a licitación, que se realizó a inicios del mes de marzo.
De esta manera iniciará sin ningún inconveniente el proceso de renovación del transporte público tras el veto de la intendente Sandra Zacarías al intento de cancelación de las concesiones de nuevos itinerarios, donde los concejales opositores no lograron los votos necesarios para ratificarse, y con esto el fin de los buses chatarra se acerca en Ciudad del Este. La intendenta había indicado precisamente muy a pesar de la oposición de legisladores comunales y de empresarios chatarreros, el proceso de renovación del transporte público, con ómnibus cero kilómetro, inclusivos, y con respeto a la ciudadanía, no tiene vuelta atrás.
