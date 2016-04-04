Municipalidad presentará esta semana los buses de transporte público 0 Km. LOCALES

Para mediados de esta semana la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, presentará las primeras unidades del transporte público “0 Km” diferenciados que empezarán a circular por la ciudad iniciando de esta manera el proceso de renovación del transporte público. La intendenta Sandra Zacarías había afirmado que el costo del pasaje de los nuevos ómnibus climatizados no sufrirá ningún incremento y tendrá el mismo costo que los ómnibus convencionales.

Desde la empresa Alto Paraná informaron que la primera partida de ómnibus ya se encuentran en Ciudad del Este y actualmente están siendo sometidas a tareas de puesta a punto, como pintura, señalizaciones en el interior y exterior y prueba de las rampas inclusivas, todas estás sumadas a las que están llegando desde Cascavel, Brasil serán presentadas en el correr de la semana dando inicio al proceso de renovación del transporte público.

El encargado de la empresa manifestó sentirse muy contento por la llegada de casi la totalidad de los buses que circularán por Ciudad del Este, “muy contentos de poder estar en fase de culminación para poder presentar los buses diferenciados que circularán por la ciudad y que se iniciará el proceso de cambio de la flota de buses en la ciudad, muy ansiosos de poner en práctica nuestro servicio”, comentó.

El mismo además pidió a la ciudadanía en general cuidar los vehículos, “lo único que vamos a pedir es que la gente cuiden los vehículos, estos serán algunos climatizados e inclusivos, por los que pedimos que no arrojen o peguen las gomas de mascar por los asientos, en el interior de los vehículos estarán algunos basuras para que depositen los restos de basuras”. Para culminar el encargado de la empresa Alto Paraná agregó confirmó lo que la intendenta Sandra Zacarías había afirmado, que el costo del pasaje de los ómnibus climatizados será el mismo y no sufrirá ningún aumento como ocurre en otras ciudades del país, “El precio del pasaje será el mismo de lo que se está cobrando ahora, los buses 0 km climatizados no tendrán ningún incremento, estos vehículos estarán llegando en algunos días más desde Cascavel Brasil, de la fábrica Mascarello”, concluyó.