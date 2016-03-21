Niña de 3 años muere carbonizada dentro de su casa durante incendio
NARANJAL. En una verdadera tragedia, una niña de apenas 3 años de edad falleció calcinada dentro de su vivienda luego que se produjera un incendio provocado por un cortocircuito. Antes del siniestro la pequeña se encontraba jugando en el patio de la vivienda junto con sus hermanos cuando decidió ir a descansar. Sus padres trataron desesperadamente de sacarla de la casa, pero el techo cayó y les impidió el paso. El lamentable hecho se registró ayer a las 13 horas en el barrio Villa Cooperativa.
La que perdió la vida trágicamente es la pequeña Helen Jamili Fleitas Villalba, de 3 años, que sufrió calcinación completa. Sus padres Eulalio Fleitas y Elva Elizabeth Villalba trataron de salvarla desesperadamente, pero no pudieron hacerlo y quedaron en estado de shock. La víctima era la menor de cuatro hermanos.
Acorde a los datos, ayer todos los miembros de la familia se encontraban en el patio compartiendo un asado. La pequeña Helen estaba jugando con sus hermanos cuando repentinamente se retiró y entró a la casa, aparentemente porque estaba cansada y quería descansar. Segundos después de ingresar a la habitación sus padres escucharon una pequeña explosión y vieron humo saliendo de la vivienda.
La madre corrió para verificar y al tratar de entrar el techo de la casa se desplomó y le cerró el paso. Enseguida una bola de fuego se expandió por toda la vivienda de madera y la consumió por completo. Sin poder hacer nada, los padres de la niña observaban desesperados lo que ocurría. Cuando por fin el fuego se apagó, la pequeña Helen fue encontrada carbonizada sobre una cama. Se desconoce si la misma introdujo algún objeto dentro del enchufe o si el cortocircuito se produjo por otro motivo. Agentes de la Comisaría 19a y la fiscal María del Carmen Meza tomaron intervención. Las autoridades coincidieron en calificar el caso como una tragedia.
