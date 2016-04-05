Ofertaba celular robado en el Facebook y fue detenido
Agentes de Investigación de Delitos detuvieron a un motochorro que estaba ofreciendo por las redes sociales un aparato celular que robó hace pocos días en la ciudad de Minga Guazú. Sin saber, el bandido estaba ofreciendo el aparato robado a la propia víctima, que pidió ayuda a los investigadores para montar una emboscada. La detención del delincuente se produjo ayer a las 15:30 horas en el Km. 4, al costado de un conocido supermercado.
El delincuente que cayó en manos de la Policía Nacional por su propio error y descuido es Jorge Salinas Espínola, de 28 años, vecino del barrio Pablo Rojas, con un antecedente por robo agravado en el 2.008. Agentes de Investigación de Delitos recuperaron de su poder un aparato celular Samsung S3 mini, denunciado como robado el pasado 27 de marzo por su propietario Edgar Orlando Fleitas, de 20.
Según los investigadores, Salinas estaba utilizando un perfil falso en el Facebook para ofrecer el celular robado. Entre los interesados justamente apareció la víctima del asalto, que al observar el aparato lo reconoció y pidió ayuda para atrapar al bandido. Tras negociar y llegar a un acuerdo, Salinas marcó un encuentro al costado del supermercado Gran Via del Km. 4 para poder entregar el aparato celular.
Sin saber que el comprador estaba acompañado por agentes policiales, Salinas llegó hasta el punto de encuentro en una motocicleta y enseguida fue abordado y detenido. La víctima del asalto recuperó su aparato celular robado. El detenido fue fichado en la base de Investigación de Delitos y quedó recluido en la Jefatura de Policía a disposición del Ministerio Público.
