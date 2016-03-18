Ordenan detención de hijo de político liberal por desfigurar a golpes a su pareja
El fiscal Alfredo Ramos Manzur ordenó ayer la prisión de Andrés Ariel Alegre Colman, hijo del ex concejal municipal esteño Atilio Alegre. Según la denuncia, el acusado molió a golpes a su concubina, a quien desfiguró el rostro a golpes de puño y punta pies. Según la víctima, no es la primera vez que este tipo de hechos violentos son protagonizados por el acusado, sin embargo dijo que nunca lo denunció por temor a represalias.
En la denuncia presentada por María José Sánchez Mendoza (mayor de edad) contra su concubino Andrés Ariel Alegre Colman, hijo del político liberal y ex concejal municipal de Ciudad del Este, relata que el pasado domingo 6 de marzo último, tanto la víctima como el acusado regresaron a su casa de una fiesta alrededor de las 6:00 de la mañana y una vez que ingresaron a la habitación de la pareja comenzaron las agresiones.
La víctima dijo que su concubino la agarró del cabello y empezó a aplicarle violentos golpes de puño hasta que caiga en el suelo. Una vez en el suelo, el hombre continuó la sesión de tortura con fuertes puntapiés por todo el cuerpo de la denunciante al mismo tiempo de amenazar con matarla.
La mujer, milagrosamente logró zafarse y corrió hasta otra habitación desde donde logró llamar un taxi para huir del sitio antes de ser asesinada por el violento joven.
DIAGNÓSTICO
Y FOTOGRAFÍAS
Junto a la denuncia ante el Ministerio Público, la víctima de la brutal golpiza presentó un diagnostico médico, además de fotografías contundentes que demuestran la violencia con que actuó el acusado, quien ya cuenta con orden de captura y hasta el cierre de nuestra edición continuaba prófugo.
NO ES LA PRIMERA VEZ
La afectada dijo además que no es la primera vez que es víctima de las violentas golpizas de su pareja, pero nunca se animó a denunciarlo pues la tenía amenazada diciéndole que como es hijo de un político de la zona su denuncia no iría a lugar alguno. Sin embargo el fiscal Ramos Manzur con este actuar demostró que no está cohibido por ningún político para cumplir con su trabajo.
