Patrulla Caminera no puede multar la falta de perforación de registros
El senador Petta aclaró que con la nueva ley de tránsito se eliminó la obligación de perforar anualmente los registros de conducir, por lo que la Caminera no puede multar por incumplir este paso, sí por la no renovación, que debe hacerse cada 5 años. El senador Eduardo Petta, extitular de la Caminera, salió al paso de la confusión que se generó en torno al vencimiento de las licencias de conducción. Recordó que hay dos fechas que se deben tomar en cuenta: la fecha de vencimiento del carnet, que se da cada cinco años, y la de validación o perforación, que los municipios exigen de manera anual. El legislador aclaró que en realidad la falta de perforación de los registros ya dejó de ser una infracción con la promulgación de la Ley N° 5.016/14, la llamada ley nacional de tránsito y seguridad vial. “Hablar de que por no cumplir la famosa perforación, la Caminera te pueda demorar y sancionar (…) No es verdad”, manifestó al descartar que la Patrulla Caminera multe a algún conductor por no revalidar sus documentos.
Comentó que la obligatoriedad de la perforación anual se basaba en el Decreto N° 22.094, de 1947, y la Ley 135/92; sin embargo, estas dos normativas quedaron sin efecto con la sanción de la Ley N° 5.016. Aclaró, sin embargo, que los conductores sí deben prestar atención a la fecha de vencimiento del carnet en sí, ya que se trata de documentos que fenecen cada cinco años y en este caso la no renovación sí constituye una falta, pasible de multas.
Con respecto a la Policía Municipal de Tránsito (PMT), Petta insistió en que la nueva ley de tránsito derogó la Ley 135 sobre la cual se basan los municipios para cobrar por revalidaciones anuales, por lo que teóricamente los “zorros” tampoco deberían disponer multas.
El parlamentario adelantó que pedirá aclatorias a las municipalidades, a fin de que expliquen cuál es la base legal sobre la que se fundamenta el cobro por perforación de registros. “Voy a solicitar a los intendentes que me den un dictamen jurídico sobre qué disposición legal sostienen para seguir cobrando… Porque la Ley 5.016 deroga todas las disposiciones anteriores y contrarias”, insistió.
El senador reafirmó que la ley en vigencia “no establece la anualidad; las famosas perforaciones ya no existen en la nueva ley. La idea es que una sola vez vayas a la municipalidad, hagas tus exámenes, retires tu licencia y si un juez no te suspendió la licencia, volvés a los cinco años para renovar tu licencia”, manifestó.
