Pobre convocatoria en marcha política organizada por los concejales del G-7
Una escasa participación tuvo la marcha organizada por los concejales opositores de Ciudad del Este. Si bien la misma fue preparada durante un mes, y se previó llegar a las 17 horas con unas 10 mil personas, finalmente se tuvo participación de unas 800 personas y finalizó antes de la hora indicada. La movilización se cumplió al menos dentro del marco del respeto, pese a que en un momento dado creó caos en el tráfico vehicular que enervó los ánimos de los conductores. Una persona fue detenida pues realizaba explosiones con petardos. La Policía incluso en su informe habló de apenas 650 manifestantes.
La movilización en la Plaza de la Paz comenzó desde tempranas horas, incluso al inicio se presagiaba que no iba a tener participación alguna, pero luego fueron llegando los participantes, de los cuales muchos habrían recibido “incentivos” para participar. Ya en el horario pico, cerca de las 11 donde los organizadores hablan que unas 10 mil personas iban a estar exigiendo la destitución de Sandra Zacarías, unas 800 personas comenzaron a marchar por las principales avenidas de la ciudad. En este horario fue la presencia de mayor cantidad de manifestantes, luego fue mermando considerablemente, hasta que todos abandonaron el lugar.
La intendente Sandra Zacarías, si bien destacó que es importante en democracia escuchar a las minorías y que todos tienen el derecho a expresarse, afirmó estar tranquila ante la inconsistencia de las denuncias presentadas por los opositores.
“La Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este es una de las instituciones más auditadas por todos los organismos de control, en especial la Contraloría. Caso sea así no estaríamos recibiendo los desembolsos del Ministerio de Hacienda, y no hubiéramos tenido todas nuestras ejecuciones aprobadas por todos los entes contralores”, afirmó la jefa comunal.
La misma agregó que “en una ciudad con 400 mil habitantes, donde hemos tenido más de 40 mil votos solamente en las últimas elecciones, ver que según estimaciones de la policía se han reunido menos de 800 personas con un mes de preparación, evidencia que la mayoría de la gente nos ha dado su respaldo y que esta manifestación, organizada por políticos y hecha por políticos que no pudieron acceder a los cargos, no ha tenido el respaldo masivo de la ciudadanía”.
Explicó que “muchos de los organizadores son políticos que quieren llegar al gobierno comunal por la ventana, luego de haber perdido claramente las elecciones”. En el caso de la Contraloría, la intendenta indicó que la misma ha ingresado, ingresa y seguirá ingresando a la comuna, expresando que quienes dicen lo contrario faltan a la verdad”. La protesta comenzó a las seis de la mañana, pero gente comenzó a llegar recién cerca de las 8 de la mañana a la plaza de la Paz. El epicentro de la manifestación se dio cerca de las once de la mañana donde se congregaron y llegaron hasta un máximo 800 personas, según las estimaciones de la Policía Nacional solo fueron 650 manifestantes. Muy poca gente teniendo en cuenta los preparativos, recorridos por los barrios que han realizado los organizadores por los distintos barrios y asentamientos de la ciudad.
El gremio de taxistas se hizo presente también y participaron alrededor de 150, a pesar de ser más de 2500 en la ciudad y teniendo al concejal Herminio Corvalán como uno de sus referentes, quién se auto designa representantes de los taxistas pero no tuvo mucho apoyo de dicho gremio. Asimismo unas 200 personas de la ciudad de Presidente Franco se hicieron presentes, en esta que pretendía ser una marcha multitudinaria pero que no aportó mucha fuerza a los reclamos de los opositores en Ciudad del Este. Justamente uno de los organizadores de la manifestación, Albert Espínola afirmó estar decepcionado por la escasa concurrencia de gente, “sinceramente esperaba más gente de lo que hubo, no llenó mis expectativas, igualmente fue muy satisfactorio y positivo pero esperaba más gente, somos perezosos”, indicó.
I simply want to say I’m beginner to weblog and seriously enjoyed this web site. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You amazingly come with perfect posts. Cheers for sharing your blog.
Y a t il un chauffagiste dans le coin ? electricité
You made various fine points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of folks will consent with your blog.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I would like to express appreciation to the writer just for bailing me out of this type of incident. As a result of researching throughout the search engines and coming across opinions which were not beneficial, I was thinking my entire life was well over. Living minus the approaches to the issues you have sorted out through your main site is a critical case, as well as the ones which may have badly affected my entire career if I hadn’t noticed your blog. That training and kindness in handling everything was excellent. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come across such a subject like this. I’m able to at this moment relish my future. Thanks very much for this impressive and results-oriented help. I won’t hesitate to endorse your web page to anyone who wants and needs care about this problem.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Thanks for every other excellent post. The place else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my website?
I carry on listening to the reports lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Very nice post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hello.This article was really motivating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this topic last couple of days.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
I and my buddies were actually following the excellent items on your web page and then all of the sudden I got a horrible feeling I never expressed respect to the site owner for those techniques. Most of the people are already for this reason warmed to read through all of them and already have clearly been loving them. Appreciate your actually being simply accommodating and then for choosing these kinds of extraordinary subject matter most people are really needing to know about. Our honest regret for not expressing gratitude to you earlier.
hello!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I have been examinating out some of your posts and i can state pretty good stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Might be practically not possible to come across well-aware women and men on this subject, nonetheless you come across as like you know what exactly you’re talking about! Appreciate It
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I think you made various nice points in features also.
It’s actually near not possible to see well-updated men or women on this content, then again you look like you realize whatever you’re preaching about! Thanks
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos. I¡¦d like to look more posts like this .
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Thanks for another informative blog. Where else may just I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect means? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I wanted to draft you one little note to finally give thanks again regarding the amazing advice you have contributed in this case. It was really extremely open-handed with you to supply easily precisely what many of us could possibly have marketed as an e book to make some bucks for their own end, chiefly given that you might well have tried it in the event you desired. These smart ideas as well acted to become a easy way to understand that most people have similar dreams similar to my own to find out whole lot more in respect of this problem. I believe there are thousands of more pleasant sessions ahead for people who view your blog.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Thank you for every one of your effort on this website. My mother loves getting into investigations and it is easy to understand why. A number of us know all of the lively way you make precious items by means of the blog and even inspire contribution from some other people about this area of interest plus my daughter is always starting to learn a whole lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the year. You’re the one carrying out a powerful job.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i love reading your articles. Keep up the great paintings! You understand, many persons are hunting around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Well I definitely enjoyed reading it. This subject provided by you is very helpful for correct planning.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I am constantly looking online for posts that can help me. Thanks!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
you’re really a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great process in this subject!
I intended to draft you the tiny note so as to give thanks the moment again relating to the remarkable suggestions you’ve discussed on this page. This has been certainly wonderfully open-handed with you to present freely precisely what some people might have offered for sale for an ebook in order to make some bucks for their own end, particularly considering the fact that you might well have tried it in the event you decided. The points also acted as the great way to be sure that other individuals have the identical dreams really like my own to realize significantly more with regard to this problem. I believe there are many more pleasant opportunities up front for those who examine your site.
I have recently started a website, the info you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, particularly since I was looking for thoughts on this issue last Friday.
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
I am now not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I must spend a while learning much more or understanding more. Thank you for excellent information I was in search of this information for my mission.
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
I am continually invstigating online for ideas that can aid me. Thank you!
It is actually near close to impossible to see well-informed people on this theme, nevertheless you seem like you realize the things you’re writing about! With Thanks
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This information offered by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
It’s actually practically extremely difficult to see well-updated individuals on this theme, unfortunately you come across as like you fully grasp what you’re talking about! Excellent
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally breathtaking opportunity to discover important secrets from this web site. It is usually so awesome and as well , full of amusement for me and my office friends to visit your website minimum thrice in one week to learn the newest guidance you will have. And definitely, I’m always satisfied concerning the breathtaking thoughts you give. Certain 4 areas in this post are really the very best I’ve ever had.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.