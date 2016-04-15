Pobre convocatoria en marcha política organizada por los concejales del G-7 DESTAQUE

Una escasa participación tuvo la marcha organizada por los concejales opositores de Ciudad del Este. Si bien la misma fue preparada durante un mes, y se previó llegar a las 17 horas con unas 10 mil personas, finalmente se tuvo participación de unas 800 personas y finalizó antes de la hora indicada. La movilización se cumplió al menos dentro del marco del respeto, pese a que en un momento dado creó caos en el tráfico vehicular que enervó los ánimos de los conductores. Una persona fue detenida pues realizaba explosiones con petardos. La Policía incluso en su informe habló de apenas 650 manifestantes.

La movilización en la Plaza de la Paz comenzó desde tempranas horas, incluso al inicio se presagiaba que no iba a tener participación alguna, pero luego fueron llegando los participantes, de los cuales muchos habrían recibido “incentivos” para participar. Ya en el horario pico, cerca de las 11 donde los organizadores hablan que unas 10 mil personas iban a estar exigiendo la destitución de Sandra Zacarías, unas 800 personas comenzaron a marchar por las principales avenidas de la ciudad. En este horario fue la presencia de mayor cantidad de manifestantes, luego fue mermando considerablemente, hasta que todos abandonaron el lugar.

La intendente Sandra Zacarías, si bien destacó que es importante en democracia escuchar a las minorías y que todos tienen el derecho a expresarse, afirmó estar tranquila ante la inconsistencia de las denuncias presentadas por los opositores.

“La Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este es una de las instituciones más auditadas por todos los organismos de control, en especial la Contraloría. Caso sea así no estaríamos recibiendo los desembolsos del Ministerio de Hacienda, y no hubiéramos tenido todas nuestras ejecuciones aprobadas por todos los entes contralores”, afirmó la jefa comunal.

La misma agregó que “en una ciudad con 400 mil habitantes, donde hemos tenido más de 40 mil votos solamente en las últimas elecciones, ver que según estimaciones de la policía se han reunido menos de 800 personas con un mes de preparación, evidencia que la mayoría de la gente nos ha dado su respaldo y que esta manifestación, organizada por políticos y hecha por políticos que no pudieron acceder a los cargos, no ha tenido el respaldo masivo de la ciudadanía”.

Explicó que “muchos de los organizadores son políticos que quieren llegar al gobierno comunal por la ventana, luego de haber perdido claramente las elecciones”. En el caso de la Contraloría, la intendenta indicó que la misma ha ingresado, ingresa y seguirá ingresando a la comuna, expresando que quienes dicen lo contrario faltan a la verdad”. La protesta comenzó a las seis de la mañana, pero gente comenzó a llegar recién cerca de las 8 de la mañana a la plaza de la Paz. El epicentro de la manifestación se dio cerca de las once de la mañana donde se congregaron y llegaron hasta un máximo 800 personas, según las estimaciones de la Policía Nacional solo fueron 650 manifestantes. Muy poca gente teniendo en cuenta los preparativos, recorridos por los barrios que han realizado los organizadores por los distintos barrios y asentamientos de la ciudad.

El gremio de taxistas se hizo presente también y participaron alrededor de 150, a pesar de ser más de 2500 en la ciudad y teniendo al concejal Herminio Corvalán como uno de sus referentes, quién se auto designa representantes de los taxistas pero no tuvo mucho apoyo de dicho gremio. Asimismo unas 200 personas de la ciudad de Presidente Franco se hicieron presentes, en esta que pretendía ser una marcha multitudinaria pero que no aportó mucha fuerza a los reclamos de los opositores en Ciudad del Este. Justamente uno de los organizadores de la manifestación, Albert Espínola afirmó estar decepcionado por la escasa concurrencia de gente, “sinceramente esperaba más gente de lo que hubo, no llenó mis expectativas, igualmente fue muy satisfactorio y positivo pero esperaba más gente, somos perezosos”, indicó.