Policía “gatillo fácil” es condenado a cinco años de cárcel durante juicio oral y público
El suboficial Narciso Cañete, acusado de balear Anderson Medina durante un procedimiento irregular en julio de 2012 fue condenado ayer a 5 años de cárcel, tras ser hallado culpable de lesión culposa en funciones públicas. La Fiscalía y la querella adhesiva pidieron la pena máxima de 15 años y se mostró disconforme con la pena aplicada al acusado. Los mismos anunciaron que apelaran la sentencia, pues sostienen que cuentan con pruebas suficientes para el efecto. Los familiares de la víctima también quedaron decepcionados con la decisión de las magistradas, no obstante dijeron que tras cuatro largos años por fin se hizo justicia.
El Tribunal de Sentencia estuvo conformado por las juezas Zunilda Martínez (presidente), Haidee Barboza y Alba Meza. Las mismas decidieron condenar a 5 años de cárcel al agente policial Narciso Cañete, acusado de lesión culposa en ejercicio de funciones públicas. El mismo fue hallado culpable de balear al joven Anderson Medina, durante un procedimiento policial irregular registrado el 1 de julio de 2012, sobre la avenida Monseñor Rodrí-guez, a la altura del Km. 10 de Ciudad del Este.
La fiscal de Derechos Humanos Liliana Zayas, quien llevó adelante las investigaciones del caso, logró demostrar con innumerables pruebas físicas y científicas, además del testimonio de varios testigos la culpabilidad del ahora condenado, no obstante aseguró que correspondía la pena de 13 años. Por su parte, Mauro Barreto, abogado de la querella adhesiva pidió la pena máxima de 15 años. Al termino de la lectura de la sentencia, Barreto cuestionó la sentencia y adelantó que apelará a la decisión. Tras la lectura de la sentencia, el condenado fue trasladado hasta la Jefatura de Policía donde deberá guardar reclusión hasta que la sentencia quede firme, es decir unos 8 días. Todo indica que posterior a ese plazo el suboficial Cañete será llevado a la Agrupación Especializada de la Policía Nacional, donde cumplirá su condena.
ABOGADOS
DEFENSORES
Los defensores de Cañete, el abogado Luis Alfredo Samudio y el abogado Silvio Duarte, buscaban que su cliente sea absuelto de culpa y pena, sin embargo, se mostraron satisfechos con la pena aplicada.
FAMILIARES
DECEPCIONADOS
Los familiares de la víctima se mostraron decepcionados con la decisión del tribunal de sentencia. Alberto Medina, padre del joven baleado dijo que esperaba una condena más alta, no obstante aseguró que por un lado siente que por fin se hizo justicia. “Esperamos cuatro largos años por este día y por fin se dio. Luche mucho para que el alevoso episodio sucedido con mi hijo no quede en el famoso opa reí. Esto deja un precedente a los demás policías quienes a diario están en las calles para que ya no vuelvan a actuar de manera irresponsable. Yo tuve suerte que mi hijo sobrevivió. Ojalá este tipo de hecho nunca más ocurra con ninguna familia, finalizó el padre de la víctima.
I just want to tell you that I am beginner to blogs and absolutely enjoyed you’re website. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You actually have terrific articles and reviews. Many thanks for sharing your web site.
You can also put a chatbox on your blog for more interactivity among readers.”,**,
qu’est ce qu’une grignoteuse en serrurerie chauffagiste ?
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
Terrific paintings! That is the type of information that should be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal website.
excellent points altogether, you just received a brand new reader. What could you recommend about your submit that you just made some days ago? Any positive?
You completed some fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found the majority of people will agree with your blog.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i¡¦m glad to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make certain to don¡¦t disregard this web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually something which I think I would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and very huge for me. I am taking a look forward on your subsequent post, I¡¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Helpful info. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
hello!,I really like your writing so much! percentage we keep up a correspondence more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Howdy very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to find so many helpful info right here within the publish, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to be really something which I think I’d never understand. It seems too complicated and very wide for me. I am having a look forward to your subsequent submit, I will try to get the hold of it!
Hello.This post was really remarkable, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last Thursday.
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Might be practically unthinkable to find well-updated americans on this niche, in addition you appear like you fully understand those things you’re preaching about! Excellent
Hullo here, just became conscious of your blogging site through yahoo, and found that it’s really educational. I will appreciate should you continue this informative article.
Thank you, I have just been looking for info approximately this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
Excellent blog here! Additionally your web site a lot up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link on your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
As a Newbie, I am continuously browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
I enjoy you because of your entire labor on this web site. Debby really loves conducting investigation and it’s simple to grasp why. All of us hear all regarding the powerful form you produce great things by means of your web site and as well as invigorate contribution from the others on the concern while our own girl is now studying a whole lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You are doing a stunning job.
I wish to express some appreciation to the writer just for rescuing me from such a problem. Because of browsing through the search engines and meeting principles which were not helpful, I was thinking my entire life was over. Existing without the approaches to the difficulties you’ve fixed by means of your main site is a crucial case, as well as the ones which may have adversely damaged my career if I hadn’t come across your website. Your own personal understanding and kindness in maneuvering all the details was vital. I’m not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a thing like this. I can at this point look forward to my future. Thank you very much for the skilled and result oriented guide. I won’t think twice to endorse your web page to any individual who ought to have guidelines about this matter.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will agree with your blog.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
It is actually a nice and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I¡¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
excellent put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t understand this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s almost unattainable to encounter well-informed men or women on this niche, however , you come across as like you understand what you’re indicating! Bless You
Good write-up, I¡¦m normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in internet explorer, could test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a good element of people will leave out your great writing because of this problem.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
wonderful submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not understand this. You must proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its helped me. Great job.
You made several good points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found nearly all people will consent with your blog.
I think this is one of the most important info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
I am no longer sure the place you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend a while learning much more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
Usually I don’t learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
It¡¦s really a great and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
magnificent issues altogether, you just won a logo new reader. What might you recommend about your submit that you just made a few days in the past? Any sure?
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This article provided by you is very helpful for correct planning.
I do agree with all of the concepts you have introduced on your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for beginners. May just you please extend them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You understand, many individuals are searching round for this information, you could aid them greatly.
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon..
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I certainly love reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
I have to get across my passion for your generosity in support of persons who require help with this particular theme. Your very own commitment to passing the message all through has been extremely important and has continuously helped men and women just like me to realize their goals. Your own valuable suggestions indicates so much to me and especially to my office colleagues. With thanks; from each one of us.
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.