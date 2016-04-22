Policía “gatillo fácil” es condenado a cinco años de cárcel durante juicio oral y público DESTAQUE

El suboficial Narciso Cañete, acusado de balear Anderson Medina durante un procedimiento irregular en julio de 2012 fue condenado ayer a 5 años de cárcel, tras ser hallado culpable de lesión culposa en funciones públicas. La Fiscalía y la querella adhesiva pidieron la pena máxima de 15 años y se mostró disconforme con la pena aplicada al acusado. Los mismos anunciaron que apelaran la sentencia, pues sostienen que cuentan con pruebas suficientes para el efecto. Los familiares de la víctima también quedaron decepcionados con la decisión de las magistradas, no obstante dijeron que tras cuatro largos años por fin se hizo justicia.

El Tribunal de Sentencia estuvo conformado por las juezas Zunilda Martínez (presidente), Haidee Barboza y Alba Meza. Las mismas decidieron condenar a 5 años de cárcel al agente policial Narciso Cañete, acusado de lesión culposa en ejercicio de funciones públicas. El mismo fue hallado culpable de balear al joven Anderson Medina, durante un procedimiento policial irregular registrado el 1 de julio de 2012, sobre la avenida Monseñor Rodrí-guez, a la altura del Km. 10 de Ciudad del Este.

La fiscal de Derechos Humanos Liliana Zayas, quien llevó adelante las investigaciones del caso, logró demostrar con innumerables pruebas físicas y científicas, además del testimonio de varios testigos la culpabilidad del ahora condenado, no obstante aseguró que correspondía la pena de 13 años. Por su parte, Mauro Barreto, abogado de la querella adhesiva pidió la pena máxima de 15 años. Al termino de la lectura de la sentencia, Barreto cuestionó la sentencia y adelantó que apelará a la decisión. Tras la lectura de la sentencia, el condenado fue trasladado hasta la Jefatura de Policía donde deberá guardar reclusión hasta que la sentencia quede firme, es decir unos 8 días. Todo indica que posterior a ese plazo el suboficial Cañete será llevado a la Agrupación Especializada de la Policía Nacional, donde cumplirá su condena.

ABOGADOS

DEFENSORES

Los defensores de Cañete, el abogado Luis Alfredo Samudio y el abogado Silvio Duarte, buscaban que su cliente sea absuelto de culpa y pena, sin embargo, se mostraron satisfechos con la pena aplicada.

FAMILIARES

DECEPCIONADOS

Los familiares de la víctima se mostraron decepcionados con la decisión del tribunal de sentencia. Alberto Medina, padre del joven baleado dijo que esperaba una condena más alta, no obstante aseguró que por un lado siente que por fin se hizo justicia. “Esperamos cuatro largos años por este día y por fin se dio. Luche mucho para que el alevoso episodio sucedido con mi hijo no quede en el famoso opa reí. Esto deja un precedente a los demás policías quienes a diario están en las calles para que ya no vuelvan a actuar de manera irresponsable. Yo tuve suerte que mi hijo sobrevivió. Ojalá este tipo de hecho nunca más ocurra con ninguna familia, finalizó el padre de la víctima.