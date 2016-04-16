Por cambiar mucho de canal, hombre apuñala y arroja a un pozo a su hermano
DOMINGO M. DE IRALA. En un caso bastante singular, un hombre apuñaló a su hermano durante una ronda de tragos y luego lo arrojó a un pozo de agua, todo porque no dejaba de cambiar los canales del televisor. El cadáver de la víctima, que aparentemente fue tirado vivo al pozo, fue rescatado por bomberos voluntarios luego de varias horas de trabajo. El homicida fue detenido por la Policía Nacional y sobrio se dijo arrepentido. El encuentro entre parientes que terminó con un muerto y un aprehendido se registró en la colonia Italiano Cue entre el miércoles a la noche y la madrugada del jueves, pero el cadáver fue rescatado recién en la madrugada del viernes.
El que por última vez en su vida asistió televisión es el agricultor Edilberto Adorno Cabañas, de 31 años, que recibió una puñalada en su costado derecho antes de ser arrojado a un pozo de agua de 15 metros de profundidad, donde finalmente falleció asfixiado. El autor del banal crimen es su propio hermano Wilfrido Adorno Cabañas, de 33, que fue detenido por agentes de la subcomisaría 30a de la colonia Italiano Cue. Según los datos, el pasado 13 de abril a las 18 horas los hermanos Adorno se reunieron en su vivienda y sin importar nada ni nadie más comenzaron a beber para compartir. Para hacer más ameno el encuentro colocaron un televisor y lo dejaron prendido. En la madrugada del 14 de abril los mismos seguían dándole al trago mientras miraban la tele. Cuando ambos apenas ya se paraban y hablaban por causa de la borrachera, Edilberto se acercó al televisor y comenzó a cambiar de canales sin dejar en uno específico.
El cambiar y cambiar de canales puso bastante nervioso a Wilfrido, que increpó duramente a su hermano y dio inicio a una acalorada discusión. Durante el intercambio de insultos se apoderó de un cuchilló y apuñaló a su hermano menor durante un forcejeo. Luego lo arrastró unos 70 metros hacia el patio trasero de la casa, donde estaba el pozo de agua, y lo arrojó vivo al interior. Por causa de la herida y las lesiones, la víctima falleció dentro del agujero. Muchas horas después Carmelo Adorno, hermano mayor de ambos, sospechó de algo raro al no ver más a Edilberto y durante una búsqueda lo encontró en el fondo del pozo. Bomberos voluntarios de Presidente Franco trabajaron arduamente y rescataron el cadáver en la madrugada del viernes. Detenido y sobrio, el autor del crimen se dijo arrepentido. El mismo guarda reclusión en la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná a disposición del fiscal Edgar Benítez, de Pdte. Franco.
