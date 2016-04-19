Presentan en Hernandarias primeros buses con aire acondicionado y WiFi
En la ciudad de Hernandarias, presentaron ayer las primeras unidades de transporte público O Km a las autoridades municipales. La empresa Santaniana es una de las empresas que ganó la licitación y que entrará a operar con los nuevos buses desde el próximo mes, tras la presentación oficial prevista para el 27 de abril, con presencia del presidente de la república Horacio Cartes, quien tiene varias inauguraciones esa fecha en Alto Paraná.
“Un logro más de la nueva administración, un sueño largamente acariciado y aguardado por la ciudadanía los buses 0 km, gracias a la persevante gestión del Ejecutivo Municipal se pudo materializar dicho proyecto, que pretende brindar un mejor servicio a los usuarios del transporte público”, indica el informe oficial de la Municipalidad de Hernandarias.
Las modernas unidades del transporte público de la empresa La Santaniana arribaron en Hernandarias y realizaron un recorrido por el itinerario que abarcó los barrios Mariscal López, Puerta del Sol, Santa Teresa, Micro Centro y Área 6.
Los servicios se oficializarán el 27 de abril con presencia del presidente de la República Horacio Cartes, quien estará en esta zona esa fecha, inaugurando obras.
Los buses son año 2016, Carrocería Marcopolo Torino G7, equipados con Radio, micrófonos, puertas automáticas con sensores de ascenso y descenso, asientos confortables para 42 personas y 2 para personas con capacidad diferente, aire acondicionado, Wifi, botones individuales para timbre, prestaran servicios diferenciales, según informaron desde la Municipalidad de Hernanda-rias. El costo del pasaje será de 3300 guaraníes, los servicios normales 2.500 guaraníes. Estos buses también llegarán hasta la terminal interurbana de Ciudad del Este, donde harán retorno.
Los usuarios del transporte público de la ciudad reclaman cambio desde hace varios años, pues también en esta ciudad circulan buses chatarras, poniendo en peligro a los ciudadanos. En varias ocasiones ya se produjeron accidentes provocados por los buses con desperfectos mecánicos.
CAMPAÑA CONTRA
CHATARRAS
Los ciudadanos hernandarienses, cansados del pésimo servicio de transporte público que se ofrece en este distrito iniciaron realizaron el año pasado recolección de firmas de los usuarios para exigir un mejor servicio y reducción del precio del pasaje. Crearon la Comisión de Usuarios del Transporte Público “Fuera Chatarras” para pedir que se mejoren los servicios.
