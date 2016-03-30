Presidente de la Junta Municipal molesto con oficialistas por dejar sin quórum la sesión
El presidente de la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este, Juan Carlos Barreto (ANR), dijo que “ve con malos ojos” la salida de los oficialistas, quienes dejaron ayer sin quórum la sesión ordinaria de la corporación legislativa. Lamentó además que en estos cien primeros días no se obtuvo los resultados que la ciudadanía esperaba de los ediles, pero de todas formas dijo ver con buenos ojos el trabajo legislativo de la Junta en estos primeros 100 días de gobierno municipal. Pese a los supuestos “logros” obtenidos la ciudadanía aún espera más acción de parte de los legisladores comunales.
Adujo que no saben por qué los oficialistas abandonaron la sala de sesiones, ya que no se pedía ni la intervención de la intendencia ni mucho menos la renuncia de Sandra Zacarías, “pero no sabemos a ciencia cierta porqué abandonaron la sala de Sesión, pero no nos vamos prestar a jugadas del Ejecutivo, atendiendo a que quisieron meter la ejecución presupuestaria por la Comisión de Hacienda sin que entre por plenaria, ya que tienen que blanquear unos 800 millones de los recursos de Fonacide”, refirió Barreto, alegando que quisieron meter la rendición de cuentas directamente por dictamen de la comisión de Hacienda, sin que ingrese como corresponde.
“Cumplimos 100 días de Gobierno y tristemente no pudimos terminar la sesión de ayer, ya que algunos concejales se retiraron de la sala y quedamos sin quórum y no pudimos desarrollarla. Como concejales de la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este tratamos de cumplir nuestro rol de legislar a favor de la ciudadanía, la de tratar de Transparentar el Municipio, e informar que tu compromiso de contribuyente sea más firme, con información de la buena utilización del tributo que aportas a la comuna; y sobre todo que las mejoras alcancen, lleguen a todos los barrios y vecinos de esta ciudad y no así sólo a un grupo de personas que sólo buscan el beneficio propio, y no el bien común de los vecinos de Ciudad del Este”, indicó Barreto.
LOGROS DE LA JUNTA
Barreto destacó como logros de la Junta en estos primeros 100 días de trabajo la anulación de la licitación amañada de empresa de transporte VIMAX, anulación de la construcción de la línea de alta tensión de la Ande entre las viviendas de los vecinos del km 6, aprobación de la “Ley de la Transparencia” del la administración municipal, anulación y derogación de la construcción de un Surtidor a metros del lago de la república, aprobación de una auditoría de la Contraloría al municipio de CDE, para transparentar e informar del estado real de la situación financiera del municipio ya que hasta el momento se observa y no existe respuesta a los pedidos de informes”, puntualizó Barreto.
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to weblog and definitely loved this website. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have fabulous posts. Bless you for sharing your web site.
Hello Good Day to You, I just checking the information to obtain an braimstron or an fascinating information. Interesting information, thank you for distribution. Fabien
un plombier pas cher dans les parages de 92200 ? serrurerie
magnificent points altogether, you just received a new reader. What may you recommend about your submit that you simply made a few days ago? Any certain?
Good site! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a perfect web site.
Great amazing things here. I¡¦m very glad to see your article. Thank you so much and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
fantastic points altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your publish that you simply made some days ago? Any certain?
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours today, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Great write-up, I¡¦m normal visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I actually wanted to write a brief comment to be able to say thanks to you for all of the splendid techniques you are sharing at this website. My time intensive internet search has at the end of the day been recognized with reliable insight to share with my company. I would say that most of us readers are extremely endowed to be in a wonderful website with very many lovely professionals with beneficial plans. I feel very privileged to have used your site and look forward to so many more fun times reading here. Thanks once more for all the details.
excellent submit, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually something that I believe I might never understand. It seems too complex and very extensive for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent publish, I will try to get the hold of it!
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in web explorer, may test this¡K IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge element of folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice post.
Hiya very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally¡KI am satisfied to find so many useful info right here in the post, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have found out till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the source?
A person necessarily help to make significantly posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual post amazing. Great process!
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, as well as the content!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just nice and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Hiya there, just turned receptive to your post through yahoo, and realized that it’s quite entertaining. I’ll value in the event you continue this informative article.
It can be almost unthinkable to encounter well-informed parties on this niche, however you seem like you fully grasp those things you’re revealing! Thanks
It’s actually mostly extremely difficult to come across well-updated readers on this content, still you seem like you realize those things you’re writing on! Thanks A Lot
I just wanted to develop a quick comment to say thanks to you for the lovely guidelines you are posting at this website. My prolonged internet search has now been recognized with wonderful tips to write about with my relatives. I would express that we website visitors are really blessed to exist in a superb network with very many outstanding individuals with great tips. I feel extremely lucky to have encountered your weblog and look forward to many more fabulous times reading here. Thanks once more for a lot of things.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
I have been reading out some of your posts and i can state clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
As a Newbie, I am constantly searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
You are a very clever person!
Wow, awesome weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The entire look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This information provided by you is very constructive for proper planning.
I have been checking out a few of your posts and it’s pretty good stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
Very efficiently written article. It will be helpful to anyone who employess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Great write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I am constantly browsing online for tips that can aid me. Thanks!
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not anticipate this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Very efficiently written information. It will be supportive to everyone who usess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
I savour, lead to I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.
I cling on to listening to the news update lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I would like to express my affection for your kind-heartedness in support of men and women that need guidance on that concept. Your special commitment to passing the solution all over had been unbelievably interesting and has in most cases encouraged individuals just like me to realize their targets. Your entire insightful tips and hints entails so much to me and even further to my office workers. Thanks a ton; from everyone of us.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an extremely splendid opportunity to read from here. It is usually so kind and as well , stuffed with a good time for me personally and my office peers to search your website really 3 times per week to see the new tips you have got. Not to mention, I’m also actually motivated concerning the spectacular knowledge served by you. Selected 1 ideas in this post are really the most effective I’ve had.
I together with my buddies have already been looking at the good recommendations found on the website and then the sudden I had an awful feeling I had not thanked the web blog owner for those tips. My young boys ended up as a consequence happy to learn them and have now unquestionably been using them. Thank you for truly being so helpful and also for obtaining variety of notable resources most people are really eager to be aware of. My sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to earlier.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This subject procured by you is very helpful for proper planning.
I intended to compose you this little bit of note in order to say thanks yet again relating to the striking secrets you have shown in this article. This is really unbelievably generous with people like you to allow unreservedly what many people would have advertised as an electronic book to help with making some profit for their own end, most importantly considering that you might have done it if you ever wanted. Those creative ideas likewise worked like the easy way to be certain that other people have the identical keenness similar to mine to see more and more concerning this issue. I am sure there are lots of more enjoyable occasions ahead for individuals that see your site.
Somebody necessarily assist to make significantly articles I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual post incredible. Magnificent task!
Good web site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
It’s almost extremely difficult to come across well-advised individual on this content, yet somehow you appear like you are familiar with the things you’re talking about! Cheers
It really is nearly not possible to see well-aware viewers on this content, but you appear like you be aware of exactly what you’re preaching about! With Thanks
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your site.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Great amazing things here. I¡¦m very happy to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i¡¦m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much definitely will make certain to don¡¦t forget this site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
I have to show appreciation to you for rescuing me from such a issue. After researching through the world-wide-web and coming across proposals which were not pleasant, I was thinking my life was gone. Living devoid of the solutions to the difficulties you have sorted out through your entire guide is a crucial case, and the kind that could have negatively affected my entire career if I hadn’t noticed your site. The expertise and kindness in dealing with all the pieces was excellent. I’m not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t discovered such a thing like this. I am able to at this moment look ahead to my future. Thank you very much for this professional and amazing guide. I will not be reluctant to refer the sites to anyone who ought to have counselling on this matter.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!
I am no longer positive where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend a while finding out more or understanding more. Thank you for magnificent information I was searching for this info for my mission.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
I¡¦ll immediately grasp your rss as I can not in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
whoah this blog is magnificent i really like reading your articles. Stay up the great paintings! You understand, many people are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I as well as my pals were actually analyzing the best techniques located on the website and so at once developed an awful suspicion I never thanked you for those tips. These young men became consequently stimulated to read all of them and have in effect truly been enjoying them. Appreciation for actually being so accommodating and also for settling on variety of remarkable areas millions of individuals are really desperate to discover. My very own honest apologies for not expressing gratitude to earlier.
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.