Presidente de la Junta Municipal molesto con oficialistas por dejar sin quórum la sesión LOCALES

El presidente de la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este, Juan Carlos Barreto (ANR), dijo que “ve con malos ojos” la salida de los oficialistas, quienes dejaron ayer sin quórum la sesión ordinaria de la corporación legislativa. Lamentó además que en estos cien primeros días no se obtuvo los resultados que la ciudadanía esperaba de los ediles, pero de todas formas dijo ver con buenos ojos el trabajo legislativo de la Junta en estos primeros 100 días de gobierno municipal. Pese a los supuestos “logros” obtenidos la ciudadanía aún espera más acción de parte de los legisladores comunales.

Adujo que no saben por qué los oficialistas abandonaron la sala de sesiones, ya que no se pedía ni la intervención de la intendencia ni mucho menos la renuncia de Sandra Zacarías, “pero no sabemos a ciencia cierta porqué abandonaron la sala de Sesión, pero no nos vamos prestar a jugadas del Ejecutivo, atendiendo a que quisieron meter la ejecución presupuestaria por la Comisión de Hacienda sin que entre por plenaria, ya que tienen que blanquear unos 800 millones de los recursos de Fonacide”, refirió Barreto, alegando que quisieron meter la rendición de cuentas directamente por dictamen de la comisión de Hacienda, sin que ingrese como corresponde.

“Cumplimos 100 días de Gobierno y tristemente no pudimos terminar la sesión de ayer, ya que algunos concejales se retiraron de la sala y quedamos sin quórum y no pudimos desarrollarla. Como concejales de la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este tratamos de cumplir nuestro rol de legislar a favor de la ciudadanía, la de tratar de Transparentar el Municipio, e informar que tu compromiso de contribuyente sea más firme, con información de la buena utilización del tributo que aportas a la comuna; y sobre todo que las mejoras alcancen, lleguen a todos los barrios y vecinos de esta ciudad y no así sólo a un grupo de personas que sólo buscan el beneficio propio, y no el bien común de los vecinos de Ciudad del Este”, indicó Barreto.

LOGROS DE LA JUNTA

Barreto destacó como logros de la Junta en estos primeros 100 días de trabajo la anulación de la licitación amañada de empresa de transporte VIMAX, anulación de la construcción de la línea de alta tensión de la Ande entre las viviendas de los vecinos del km 6, aprobación de la “Ley de la Transparencia” del la administración municipal, anulación y derogación de la construcción de un Surtidor a metros del lago de la república, aprobación de una auditoría de la Contraloría al municipio de CDE, para transparentar e informar del estado real de la situación financiera del municipio ya que hasta el momento se observa y no existe respuesta a los pedidos de informes”, puntualizó Barreto.