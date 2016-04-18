Preso por querer matar a su padre
HERNANDARIAS. Un joven, aparentemente bajo efecto de drogas, irrumpió en la casa de sus padres armado con un cuchillo e intentó matar a su papá por causa de un automóvil. La víctima tuvo que correr y fue perseguida varias cuadras hasta pedir socorro en una estación de servicios. El hecho ocurrió el sábado a las 4 de la mañana en el barrio Mariscal López, en un taller mecánico ubicado sobre la avenida Las Acacias.
El que fue detenido por intentar matar a su propio padre es Isaac Hirinel Vera Díaz, de 22 años, de cuyo poder se requisó un cuchillo. El joven, que aparentemente se encontraba drogado o alcoholizado, fue aprehendido por personal de la Comisaría 5a cuando perseguía a pie a su papá Isaac Vera, de 51 años. La denuncia fue radicada en la Comisaría 24a, aunque posteriormente los familiares decidieron retirar nuevamente. Según la víctima, en la madrugada del sábado se encontraba en su taller mecánico descansando en el interior de un automóvil Mercedez Benz C230. En un momento dado llegó al lugar su hijo armado con un cuchillo y le gritó “te voy a matar” antes de abalanzarse sobre él. Por fortuna logró zafar y corrió a la calle, siendo perseguido por su hijo. Primero corrió hasta un surtidor del emblema Copetrol para refugiarse, pero como no había nadie siguió corriendo hasta otra gasolinera del emblema Puma, donde pidió auxilio al guardia de seguridad. El custodio alertó a agentes de la Comisaría 5a y estos detuvieron al joven.
Acorde a los datos, padre e hijo mantienen una vieja rencilla por causa de un automóvil que Vera (h) compró cuando aún era menor de edad. Como no podía registrarlo a su nombre, lo hizo a nombre de su papá. Pero cuando cumplió la mayoría de edad y pidió que le transfiera el rodado, su progenitor se negó. Desde entonces siempre que se encuentran protagonizan peleas y discusiones. Ayer en horas de la tarde los parientes de ambos se presentaron en la Comisaría 24a con intenciones de retirar nuevamente la denuncia por intento de homicidio.
