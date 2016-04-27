Priorizaron obras viales en los primeros 100 días de gobierno municipal en O’Leary
JUAN E. O’LEARY. Las obras viales y el pago de las cuentas dejadas por la administración anterior (Amado Domínguez, ANR) fueron prioridad en éstos 100 primeros días de gobierno, manifestó ayer a nuestro diario el intendente de éste distrito, Francisco Amarilla (PLRA). El mismo señaló que prácticamente desde el primer día de la asunción al mando, las maquinarias de la institución municipal y del MOPC estuvieron en las calles del distrito, haciendo diversos trabajos. En ese sentido, mencionó la construcción de puentes, entubamiento en diferentes comunidades y enripiado de caminos.
En el límite con Juan León Mallorquín se realizó una obra por 200 millones de guaraníes, en forma conjunta con el municipio vecino. Un enripiado de seis kilómetros en La Victoria sur, camino de todo tiempo con canalización y relleno, explicó el jefe comunal de O’Leary.
También en Km. 4 Tacuaró Norte se realizaron tres entubamientos mas canalización, sobre la calle Candelaria cuatro entubamientos más dos mil metros de ripio. En la calle Ko’ero Rory entubamiento completo, con dos tubos para la ampliación de la calle, más 2500 metros de ripio, entre varias otras obras, mencionó el intendente. “Lamen-tablemente encontramos el municipio muy abandonado por la administración anterior, tuvimos que realizar apertura de caminos en muchos lugares, ya que estaban prácticamente intransitable”, comentó Amarilla.
Asimismo destacó las obras en el polideportivo municipal, en donde culminó la primera parte, pero todavía faltan dos etapas, que demandan una inversión de unos 1.200 millones de guaraníes. El polideportivo albergará importantes eventos deportivos y culturales, por lo que su terminación es una prioridad para la municipalidad.
Respecto a las deudas del municipio, señaló que “heredaron” un montón de deudas de la administración colorada, sin embargo, hasta el momento ya lograron honrar aproximadamente el 65% de las mismas. En cuanto a los recursos del FONACIDE, indicó que se están recibiendo normalmente, por lo que en breve ya se hará el llamado para las obras. Si bien ya no quedan prácticamente aulas de madera en el distrito, existen trabajos de reparaciones en las aulas que se deben hacer, indicó Amarilla. Para el centro de salud también se prevé la habilitación de salas para Urgencia y equipamientos, como rayo X, electrocardiograma, equipos de análisis laboratoriales, ecógrafo, entre otros, señaló el jefe comunal. También se está trabajando con técnicos de la Dirección de Extensión Agraria DEAG del Ministerio de Agricultura, quienes están asesorando a los pequeños productores.
Puntualizó finalmente que tiene prevista una reunión con los concejales municipales, respecto al proyecto de construcción de un Palacete Municipal y la adquisición de una retroexcavadora o una motopala, que serán de suma utilidad para el municipio.
I just want to say I am just beginner to blogging and absolutely enjoyed you’re web page. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You really come with superb posts. Regards for revealing your website.
Hi thank for this post, I just coming the blog trying to find an idea or else an attractive blog. Talented topic, be grateful for distribution. Fabien
Gouttière changée récemment mais pas assez de pente, l’eau stagne, est-ce normal , le couvreur ne veut rien faire ! plombier ?
Helpful info. Lucky me I found your site accidentally, and I am stunned why this twist of fate did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
I wish to express my appreciation to the writer just for rescuing me from this particular setting. Right after exploring throughout the world wide web and getting proposals that were not helpful, I believed my life was gone. Existing without the approaches to the issues you’ve resolved by means of the blog post is a crucial case, as well as those which may have badly affected my career if I hadn’t come across your web site. That understanding and kindness in dealing with every aspect was precious. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t discovered such a subject like this. I am able to at this point relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for the specialized and amazing guide. I won’t be reluctant to recommend your web blog to any individual who will need recommendations about this problem.
I needed to send you this little remark just to thank you yet again just for the breathtaking secrets you’ve documented at this time. It is quite pretty open-handed with you giving without restraint precisely what a number of people would have advertised as an ebook to generate some profit for themselves, mostly given that you might have done it in the event you wanted. Those tips as well served as the easy way to comprehend many people have similar desire the same as mine to understand very much more concerning this problem. I believe there are numerous more enjoyable opportunities ahead for many who take a look at your website.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
You made several nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will have the same opinion with your blog.
hi!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we communicate more approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert in this area to solve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Usually I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.
Thanks for every other fantastic article. The place else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such info.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.
I enjoy you because of your own work on this web site. My mum really likes making time for investigation and it is easy to see why. A lot of people know all about the dynamic way you make efficient guidelines via this web blog and even welcome participation from others about this subject matter and our favorite girl is really becoming educated a lot of things. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year. You’re performing a splendid job.
I precisely wanted to thank you very much again. I’m not certain the things I might have done in the absence of the entire pointers revealed by you regarding this topic. It seemed to be a frightful concern for me, however , noticing the very specialised avenue you managed that made me to weep with delight. Now i’m grateful for this advice and thus hope that you comprehend what a powerful job that you’re providing teaching the mediocre ones by way of your blog post. Most likely you haven’t got to know any of us.
I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Thank you for any other informative website. Where else could I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect method? I have a project that I am just now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
fantastic points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your publish that you simply made some days in the past? Any certain?
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a hyperlink trade contract among us!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
Hello. impressive job. I did not expect this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Keep functioning ,terrific job!
I intended to write you one very little remark to be able to thank you so much over again for all the remarkable pointers you’ve documented above. It was really seriously generous of people like you to supply publicly exactly what most of us would’ve distributed for an e-book to end up making some dough for themselves, certainly considering that you could possibly have tried it if you decided. These good tips as well served like a fantastic way to be aware that some people have the identical dream much like my very own to realize somewhat more concerning this matter. I think there are several more enjoyable moments ahead for people who discover your blog post.
A person necessarily help to make significantly posts I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit extraordinary. Excellent activity!
Hello.This post was really motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this topic last Thursday.
There is noticeably a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made certain good points in features also.
hi!,I like your writing very much! proportion we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to see you.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
You made a number of fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found a good number of persons will go along with with your blog.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal website.
Might be nearly unthinkable to see well-updated visitors on this content, even though you look like you understand which you’re revealing! Thanks A Lot
Howdy here, just turned out to be mindful of your website through yahoo, and have found that it’s very helpful. I’ll value if you retain this idea.
I am continuously browsing online for tips that can aid me. Thanks!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Of course, what a splendid site and illuminating posts, I surely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
Wonderful paintings! That is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thanks =)
Fantastic website. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you to your effort!
I precisely needed to thank you very much again. I do not know the things I might have taken care of without the entire ideas discussed by you regarding that concern. It was actually a terrifying circumstance in my position, however , being able to view a well-written strategy you processed it made me to cry with fulfillment. Now i am happier for your advice and even trust you know what a great job you are providing educating many others with the aid of your websites. I am certain you haven’t met any of us.
Keep functioning ,terrific job!
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great process on this matter!
It’s near unthinkable to find well-updated men or women on this theme, nevertheless you come across as like you comprehend whatever you’re writing about! With Thanks
Thank you for your own labor on this site. My aunt really likes participating in internet research and it’s really easy to see why. We hear all regarding the powerful mode you make important guidance via this web blog and in addition inspire contribution from visitors on that article while our favorite daughter is certainly learning a lot of things. Have fun with the remaining portion of the new year. You’re carrying out a terrific job.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I do believe all the ideas you have offered on your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for beginners. May you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
fantastic post, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector don’t understand this. You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..
There is apparently a bundle to know about this. I believe you made various good points in features also.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I definitely enjoy reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a logo new reader. What might you recommend about your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any positive?
Well I definitely liked reading it. This information procured by you is very effective for accurate planning.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent job in this subject!
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I must spend a while learning more or working out more. Thanks for great information I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
I do agree with all the ideas you have presented to your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for novices. May you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Keep working ,remarkable job!
A lot of thanks for all your valuable work on this site. Kim takes pleasure in making time for internet research and it’s simple to grasp why. Many of us hear all of the compelling manner you offer advantageous things on the website and in addition strongly encourage response from the others on this concept plus our own girl is always learning a lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the new year. You have been conducting a brilliant job.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your website in web explorer, may check this¡K IE still is the marketplace chief and a big portion of other people will pass over your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I¡¦ve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make this type of great informative web site.
It¡¦s really a great and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
fantastic issues altogether, you just gained a brand new reader. What could you suggest about your post that you just made a few days in the past? Any sure?
As a Newbie, I am always browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
It can be near close to impossible to encounter well-qualified men and women on this issue, in addition you appear like you fully understand those things you’re talking about! Thank You
It really is practically close to impossible to come across well-advised men or women on this issue, even though you look like you know exactly what you’re posting on! Many Thanks
Hello there, I discovered your site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable subject, your web site came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I savor, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Hello.This post was really interesting, particularly since I was searching for thoughts on this subject last Thursday.
It¡¦s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in internet explorer, could check this¡K IE still is the marketplace leader and a good portion of folks will leave out your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Thanks a lot for providing individuals with a very remarkable possiblity to read critical reviews from here. It really is so excellent and full of a good time for me personally and my office colleagues to visit the blog no less than thrice in one week to read the latest stuff you have. Not to mention, I’m at all times motivated for the awesome points served by you. Some 4 areas in this posting are definitely the most impressive we have ever had.
you are actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a magnificent process on this subject!
Hello.This article was extremely fascinating, particularly since I was investigating for thoughts on this issue last couple of days.
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
It¡¦s really a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident, and I am surprised why this twist of fate did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Excellent weblog right here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Somebody necessarily help to make severely articles I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual submit extraordinary. Fantastic activity!
Well I really enjoyed reading it. This post procured by you is very helpful for proper planning.
Very good written article. It will be useful to anybody who employess it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
You are a very bright individual!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily marvellous chance to read from this web site. It can be so fantastic and also stuffed with amusement for me and my office co-workers to visit your site nearly thrice a week to study the new stuff you have got. And of course, I’m also always fulfilled for the perfect suggestions you give. Some 3 ideas in this posting are unquestionably the most beneficial we have ever had.
I¡¦ll right away grasp your rss as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I must get across my appreciation for your kind-heartedness giving support to visitors who really want assistance with this one theme. Your personal commitment to passing the solution all-around had become especially functional and has always allowed guys just like me to get to their endeavors. The informative key points indicates so much to me and a whole lot more to my mates. Regards; from everyone of us.
Thanks for each of your effort on this site. Gloria takes pleasure in going through internet research and it’s easy to see why. We all notice all regarding the powerful mode you create advantageous items by means of the website and even encourage response from other individuals on this area of interest while our own girl is always discovering a great deal. Enjoy the rest of the new year. Your doing a powerful job.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a great website.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
I¡¦ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to create any such wonderful informative web site.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different users like its helped me. Good job.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually know what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my website =). We will have a link trade arrangement between us!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal site.
Keep functioning ,terrific job!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
My spouse and i were very delighted when Chris could carry out his researching while using the ideas he got from your very own web pages. It’s not at all simplistic just to possibly be giving out ideas that many the rest have been trying to sell. And now we consider we have got the blog owner to give thanks to for this. All of the explanations you have made, the straightforward website menu, the relationships you aid to engender – it’s got mostly great, and it is helping our son in addition to our family recognize that this subject matter is excellent, and that’s rather mandatory. Many thanks for everything!
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks