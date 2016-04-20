Procesan a supuesto delincuente baleado durante intento de asalto
La fiscal Analía Rodríguez imputó a un supuesto asaltante que fue baleado este lunes 18 de abril durante un enfrentamiento armado con la Policía, tras cometer presuntamente un violento asalto en el barrio Fátima de Ciudad del Este. El procesado es Luis Alberto Cáceres Villalba, quien soporta cargos por los supuestos hechos punibles de robo agravado y violación de Ley de Armas. El citado permanece internado en el Pabellón de Traumas del Hospital Regional, bajo cuidados médicos y custodia policial. De igual modo, la representante del Ministerio Público presentó imputación contra Evelio Osmel Ayala Cano por simulación de un hecho punible. El mismo habría ayudado a escapar a otro implicado en el atraco armado, al entregarle su automóvil Toyota Corolla, de color gris, chapa XBH 585. El hombre luego se presentó en comisaría 3ª del barrio Obrero para denunciar el robo de su vehículo, pero ante la sospecha de simular el hecho fue aprehendido y puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía. El automotor posteriormente fue abandonado en otro sector de la ciudad. Según la investigación, Cáceres Villalba y el sujeto desconocido tomaron por asalto una vivienda y robaron a Daniel Rubén Cardozo e Ignacio Ferreira Torres, a quienes despojaron de sus teléfonos celulares y otros objetos de valor. Los presuntos delincuentes presuntamente buscaban una gruesa suma de dinero. Luego, huyeron del sitio en una motocicleta Star, de color rojo, chapa 779 CCN. Pero en su huida se enfrentaron a tiros con agentes policiales de la zona, que fueron alertados sobre el atraco armado. Cáceres Villalba resultó baleado y aprehendido, mientras el desconocido logró escapar.
Del poder de Luis Alberto Cáceres fueron requisados una pistola 32 mm, una placa policial, dinero en efectivo y varias evidencias relacionadas con el atraco armado. El citado posee otras imputaciones por robo agravado y otros hechos punibles, en distintas unidades penales de la Fiscalía de Ciudad del Este.
