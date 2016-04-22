Requisan pastillas de éxtasis por valor de unos 60 mil dólares
Dos hombres y una mujer que tenían en su poder miles de pastillas de éxtasis valuadas en unos US$ 60.000 fueron interceptados y aprehendidos por agentes de la Secretaría Nacional Antidrogas. Los narcotraficantes debían hacer una entrega. El procedimiento se realizó ayer a las 17 horas sobre la avenida Amado Benítez, frente al supermercado Stock del barrio San José.
En el operativo de los agentes antidrogas fueron detenidos Lilian Mercedes Medina Ruíz Díaz, de 45 años, que conducía un automóvil Toyota Spacio bordó, con chapa XBG 457, y sus acompañantes Miguel Angel González Morales, de 36, y Willian Arnaldo Pérez Burgos, de 27. En el asiento trasero del vehículo fue hallada una bolsa de papel en cuyo interior había dos paquetes repletos de pastillas de éxtasis, totalizando unas 2.000 unidades. El valor de la droga en el mercado local ascendería a US$ 60.000 (G.333 millones) según los intervinientes. Cada pastilla es vendida a US$ 30 (G. 166.000) y es consumida mayormente por personas de clase media alta para arriba.
Los agentes de la Senad comentaron que estaban haciendo un seguimiento de algunos días y que ayer a la citada hora decidieron interceptar el automóvil sospechoso, cuando la conductora se estacionó frente al supermercado Stock. En el lugar los ocupantes del rodado debían hacer una entrega, pero fueron detenidos antes de concretar el negocio. El fiscal Manuel Rojas, que acompañó el procedimiento, ordenó la detención de los tres narcotraficantes y su remisión a la oficina regional de la Senad.
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to weblog and honestly savored this blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly come with remarkable posts. Many thanks for sharing with us your web site.
quelles sont les obligations d’un plombier en cas d’accident sur la chaudière qu’il entretient chauffagiste ? MERCI
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
Call to GET IN THE VEHICLE to see Oceanside Distressed Properties or me with any Oceanside
Real Estate Questions.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth
comment. I think that you should publish more about this
subject, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people do not speak about
such issues. To the next! Many thanks!!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
hi!,I like your writing so a lot! share we communicate extra approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert in this space to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a magnificent job in this topic!
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This subject procured by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
You made certain good points there. I did a search on the issue and found a good number of persons will go along with with your blog.
excellent publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Well I really enjoyed reading it. This post offered by you is very practical for proper planning.
My husband and i ended up being quite joyous John managed to complete his research through the entire precious recommendations he gained from your own weblog. It’s not at all simplistic just to always be releasing hints that many most people could have been selling. So we fully understand we have you to give thanks to for this. The type of explanations you have made, the easy website menu, the relationships you can help to promote – it’s many extraordinary, and it’s leading our son in addition to the family reason why this content is satisfying, and that is especially mandatory. Thanks for the whole lot!
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I together with my guys have already been examining the excellent ideas from your web page and then immediately developed a terrible feeling I had not expressed respect to the site owner for them. Most of the young boys had been absolutely happy to learn all of them and have now absolutely been tapping into these things. We appreciate you simply being really helpful and then for using some outstanding guides most people are really desperate to know about. My personal sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
It is right occasion to produce some schemes for the long run. I have go through this blog entry and if I may, I desire to propose you handful of appealing recommendations.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Great remarkable things here. I¡¦m very satisfied to see your post. Thank you so much and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Well I truly liked reading it. This subject offered by you is very effective for proper planning.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
There is evidently a bundle to identify about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in the case of this subject, made me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not interested until it¡¦s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time handle it up!
Thanks for every other informative blog. Where else may I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I have a mission that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before.
Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I truly wanted to develop a brief note to express gratitude to you for all the splendid tips and tricks you are placing on this site. My particularly long internet look up has at the end been recognized with high-quality strategies to share with my classmates and friends. I ‘d mention that many of us readers are definitely lucky to live in a magnificent place with so many wonderful professionals with insightful tips and hints. I feel pretty grateful to have used your entire site and look forward to really more pleasurable minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for all the details.
Good morning there, just became conscious of your blog site through yahoo, and realized that it is genuinely informational. I will be grateful in the event you maintain this.
A lot of thanks for every one of your labor on this web site. My aunt enjoys carrying out investigations and it’s easy to understand why. Many of us know all relating to the dynamic ways you produce very helpful tips and tricks on the web site and in addition recommend participation from visitors on this matter then our girl is really becoming educated a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. Your performing a brilliant job.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your website is wonderful, as neatly as the content!
I wanted to construct a small note to be able to express gratitude to you for some of the wonderful items you are placing on this site. My time consuming internet search has now been honored with incredibly good facts and techniques to exchange with my contacts. I ‘d declare that most of us site visitors are definitely fortunate to live in a good website with many awesome professionals with very helpful tips and hints. I feel very much grateful to have discovered your web page and look forward to so many more thrilling moments reading here. Thanks again for everything.
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my website?
I provide my own Peruvian deep wave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1oaz7n0ILk the whole day, but all through the summertime. Irrrm a sucker for Enjoy Absolutely adore It. it can be this additionally set of two. I like one more. The one negative thing is them to bring out too fast. i had produced to get a new because of the dated hounds ended up consequently exhausted people provided lesions. they’re slightly high priced much too but generally they’re just impressive. i propose the theifs to most people i’m sure!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I do trust all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for starters. Could you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I simply desired to thank you very much once again. I do not know the things that I would’ve taken care of without the entire solutions shown by you about that problem. This has been the traumatic circumstance in my opinion, but finding out this skilled avenue you resolved it took me to cry with contentment. Now i’m thankful for this information and even sincerely hope you find out what a powerful job that you are undertaking teaching other individuals by way of your webblog. Probably you haven’t encountered all of us.
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling great , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
You are a very capable person!
I¡¦m now not positive the place you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or working out more. Thank you for wonderful info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Great article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
It certainly is practically close to impossible to encounter well-advised women and men on this content, still, you seem like you know which you’re posting on! Regards
Credo che si sbaglia. Sono sicuro. Cerchiamo di discutere di questo.
[url=https://twitter.com/savvasazonov1]lenorrisSa[/url]
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am glad to express that I have a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to don¡¦t overlook this website and give it a glance regularly.
I carry on listening to the newscast speak about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
My spouse and i ended up being quite ecstatic that Michael could carry out his investigation while using the ideas he discovered in your site. It is now and again perplexing to simply always be giving freely thoughts that many some other people might have been trying to sell. Therefore we do understand we have got the blog owner to be grateful to for this. All of the explanations you made, the simple website menu, the relationships you give support to foster – it’s got everything incredible, and it’s really letting our son in addition to the family reckon that this theme is enjoyable, which is certainly unbelievably mandatory. Thank you for the whole thing!
Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your website by accident, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
There is clearly a lot to know about this. I consider you made certain nice points in features also.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
take pleasure in all of my betterscooter.com experience Seven sets nevertheless these located in dark-gray used to be way too a lot within the tender. maybe i will start off organize them inside of other colouring to the fall over.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running
off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I
figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Many thanks
Nice blog right here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink to your host? I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hello.This article was extremely motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this issue last week.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will consent with your blog.
I as well as my guys came following the good secrets and techniques from your site and quickly came up with a horrible feeling I had not thanked the website owner for those strategies. Those young men appeared to be as a consequence joyful to read through all of them and now have absolutely been loving these things. Appreciate your really being considerably considerate as well as for utilizing variety of incredible things millions of individuals are really desirous to understand about. Our own sincere regret for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
I simply needed to say thanks once more. I do not know what I would’ve done in the absence of these concepts discussed by you about such a problem. Completely was a real traumatic difficulty in my circumstances, nevertheless witnessing your specialised technique you treated the issue made me to leap with happiness. I’m just thankful for your help as well as wish you recognize what an amazing job your are getting into teaching most people through your web page. Most likely you have never met any of us.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This post provided by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a excellent job in this subject!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m improving myself. I definitely enjoy reading all that is posted on your website.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
You made various fine points there. I did a search on the subject and found mainly folks will agree with your blog.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello. splendid job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Meus fregueses se tornaram meus amigos e tudo através da melhoria da qualidade de vida
deles. http://michaelkors.info/__media__/js/netsoltrademark.php?d=blog.takeouttech.com%2Funcategorized%2F5-big-reasons-to-use-mobileonline-ordering%2F
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!
It’s nearly extremely difficult to find well-qualified individuals on this theme, then again you come across as like you be aware of the things you’re talking about! Excellent
It is actually near extremely difficult to encounter well-informed americans on this niche, nonetheless you come across as like you know the things that you’re covering! Appreciation
Awesome issues here. I am very glad to see your article.
Thank you a lot and I am having a look ahead to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?