Requisan pastillas de éxtasis por valor de unos 60 mil dólares DESTAQUE

Dos hombres y una mujer que tenían en su poder miles de pastillas de éxtasis valuadas en unos US$ 60.000 fueron interceptados y aprehendidos por agentes de la Secretaría Nacional Antidrogas. Los narcotraficantes debían hacer una entrega. El procedimiento se realizó ayer a las 17 horas sobre la avenida Amado Benítez, frente al supermercado Stock del barrio San José.

En el operativo de los agentes antidrogas fueron detenidos Lilian Mercedes Medina Ruíz Díaz, de 45 años, que conducía un automóvil Toyota Spacio bordó, con chapa XBG 457, y sus acompañantes Miguel Angel González Morales, de 36, y Willian Arnaldo Pérez Burgos, de 27. En el asiento trasero del vehículo fue hallada una bolsa de papel en cuyo interior había dos paquetes repletos de pastillas de éxtasis, totalizando unas 2.000 unidades. El valor de la droga en el mercado local ascendería a US$ 60.000 (G.333 millones) según los intervinientes. Cada pastilla es vendida a US$ 30 (G. 166.000) y es consumida mayormente por personas de clase media alta para arriba.

Los agentes de la Senad comentaron que estaban haciendo un seguimiento de algunos días y que ayer a la citada hora decidieron interceptar el automóvil sospechoso, cuando la conductora se estacionó frente al supermercado Stock. En el lugar los ocupantes del rodado debían hacer una entrega, pero fueron detenidos antes de concretar el negocio. El fiscal Manuel Rojas, que acompañó el procedimiento, ordenó la detención de los tres narcotraficantes y su remisión a la oficina regional de la Senad.