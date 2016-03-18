Requisan perfumes contrabandeados por valor de unos G. 120 millones
MINGA GUAZU. Una comerciante que ingresó a nuestro país perfumes de contrabando por unos G. 120 millones fue detenida por agentes de Delitos Económicos cuando regresaba a Ciudad del Este en un bus proveniente de la Argentina. La mujer, que posteriormente fue liberada nuevamente por el Ministerio Público, no contaba con ningún documento de las fragancias que presumiblemente también eran falsificadas. El procedimiento se cumplió ayer a las 6:30 horas sobre la Ruta VI, en la zona de la rotonda del Km. 30.
El Departamento Con-tra Delitos Económicos informó que fue detenida preventivamente la comerciante Juliana Talavera Ramírez, de 46 años, vecina del barrio San Rafael de Ciudad del Este. La mujer asumió ser la propietaria de 194 unidades de perfumes de distintas marcas que ingresaron de contrabando al país desde la Argentina y que están valuados en uno G. 120 millones en el mercado local. Los productos no contaban con ningún documento que demuestre su origen y autenticidad.
Talavera se encontraba en un ómnibus de la empresa de transporte Rysa S.A., proveniente de Buenos Aires, Argentina, con destino a la terminal de Ciudad del Este. El colectivo fue verificado durante un control en la rotonda del Km. 30.
Allí los agentes de Delitos Económicos controlaron los maleteros en compañía del chofer Julian Barrios Estigarribia y hallaron dos bolsos cargados con mercaderías.
La comerciante, que vende productos de puerta en puerta, se hizo responsable de los bolsos y accedió a mostrarlos.
Comentó que adquirió los perfumes en la capital argentina para revenderlos en nuestro país y que no contaba con documentos. Todas las fragancias eran de marcas mundialmente conocidas, como Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Coco Chanel, Gyvenchy, Dior, Dolce Gabbana, Polo Ralph Lauren y Polo Black. La fiscal de marcas Liz Alfonso tomó intervención y ante las sospechas que los productos sean falsificados, dispuso que sean entregados al Departamento Técnico Aduanero de Vigilancia Especializada (Detave).
