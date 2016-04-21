Reunión organizativa para la Gran Plenaria de Coronel Oviedo de Colorado Añeteté POLITICA

Referentes del Movimiento liderado por el Senador, Mario Abdo Benítez (h), con miras a organizar a la dirigencia de todas las seccionales para participar del mitin político en Coronel Oviedo, realizaron una reunión organizativa. Ulises Quintana, líder del Movimiento Colorado Añetete, señaló que en la plenaria fijada para el 30 de abril en Coronel Oviedo, Caaguazú, donde no se hará aun el lanzamiento oficial de la campaña presidencial sino que se establecerá una hoja de ruta para fortalecer al sector de cara a los posibles eventos que se puedan presentar, como una enmienda o reforma constitucional en busca de la reelección presidencial.

Alegó que el cambio de fecha del acto que debía realizarse en principio el 2 de abril “pasó para el 30 de abril y no se lanza oficialmente la candidatura de Marito, vamos a hacer una plenaria del movimiento a nivel nacional donde vamos a evaluar y fortalecer el movimiento. Creemos que Colorado Añetete se tiene que mantener vigente porque hay muchos eventos y tenemos que estar en un solo sentido para apuntar nuestro objetivo”, indicó.

Señaló que “hay muchas probabilidades de eventos que van a requerir que el movimiento esté fuerte y unido, y después de Coronel Oviedo no se descarta que se haga en el Alto Paraná, como por ejemplo si es que pasa una enmienda después se tiene que hacer el trabajo por el sí y por el no, también va ser un proceso electoral, al igual que si se llama a una reforma, también vamos a tener que proponer candidatos a convencionales constituyentes, independiente a que no haya una elección este año pueden haber eventos importantes”.

Expresó que va a debatir la necesidad de liderar el proyecto para el 2018, donde resaltó que es importante seguir dialogando con todos los sectores ante el objetivo de llagar a la presidencia con Marito, para la construcción de un proyecto presidencial requiere de mucho tiempo y mucho diálogo, y en Alto Paraná, no le quedan dudas que el movimiento tendrá una gran victoria, finalizó.