Revocan medidas a policía “gatillo fácil” y queda recluído en la Jefatura
Ayer prosiguió el juicio oral y público contra el suboficial Narciso Cañete, acusado de balear al joven Anderson Medina, durante un procedimiento irregular en Julio de 2012. El mismo gozaba de una medida alternativa a la prisión, que los jueces de sentencia decidieron revocarle ayer, por lo que al término de la audiencia pública, el policía “gatillo fácil” fue trasladado directamente a la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná, donde deberá permanecer privado de libertad hasta la conclusión del proceso judicial prevista para hoy.
Tanto la agente fiscal de Derechos Humanos, Liliana Zayas quien investiga el hecho y Mauro Barreto, abogado querellante están confiados en que el acusado sea condenado por el tribunal de sentencia conformado por las magistradas Zunilda Martínez (presidente), Haidee Barboza y Alba Meza, teniendo en cuenta las pruebas irrefutables con que cuenta la Fiscalía.
Según Barreto, existen pruebas suficientes para que el ahora sentado en el banquillo de los acusados sea condenado, pues todos los informes indican la culpabilidad del suboficial Cañete en el hecho que casi acabó con la vida de Anderson Cañete.
REVOCARON MEDIDA ALTERNATIVA
En el transcurso de la audiencia pública llevada a cabo ayer, la Fiscalía solicitó el levantamiento de la medida alternativa de la cual gozaba el agente policial y por su parte el tribunal de sentencia, decidió por unanimidad acceder al pedido y revocar de inmediato la medida y ordenó la remisión inmediata del acusado a la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná al término del juicio oral y público.
TESTIGOS
Ayer se realizó una inspección judicial en el lugar donde ocurrió el hecho, sitio hasta donde fueron los miembros del tribunal, el acusado junto a sus defensores, la fiscal del caso y la querella, además de testigos del caso a los efectos de que las magistradas pudieran tener mayor perspectiva de lo que realmente ocurrió el 12 de julio de 2012.
Unos 15 testigos ya fueron oídos en el marco del juicio oral que debe concluir hoy. Todo indica que el acusado será condenado a la pena máxima de 15 años solicitada por la Fiscalía y la querella adhesiva ya que hay pruebas suficientes.
I just want to say I am just beginner to weblog and actually savored this blog. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with superb posts. With thanks for revealing your blog site.
Hi Nice Day for you, I just coming the post to retrieve an idea or else an interesting post. Talented topic, express thanks for sharing. Robert
chauffage au sol et chaudière chauffagiste ?
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?
I just could not depart your website before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual information a person supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again continuously to inspect new posts
Thanks for another informative blog. The place else may just I get that type of info written in such an ideal method? I’ve a mission that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I have been reading out many of your stories and i must say pretty clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I such a lot without a doubt will make sure to don¡¦t fail to remember this website and give it a glance regularly.
hello!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
As I web site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most guys will approve with your blog.
I am constantly looking online for articles that can aid me. Thanks!
Great weblog here! Also your site so much up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be actually something that I feel I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very vast for me. I am looking ahead in your subsequent submit, I¡¦ll attempt to get the hang of it!
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I just couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard information an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily to check out new posts
I have been checking out some of your articles and i can state nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
I am no longer positive where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I must spend a while studying much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was searching for this information for my mission.
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve offered in your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices. Could you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent task on this subject!
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am glad to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much indubitably will make sure to don¡¦t put out of your mind this website and provides it a glance regularly.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
I keep listening to the newscast talk about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I¡¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Hi here, just started to be alert to your wordpress bog through yahoo, and have found that it is very educational. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you carry on this post.
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the source?
Good info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Wonderful website. A lot of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you on your effort!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
I must show my thanks to you for rescuing me from such a problem. After checking through the online world and getting tricks which were not beneficial, I assumed my entire life was over. Being alive devoid of the strategies to the difficulties you’ve fixed by way of your article content is a serious case, and those that could have in a negative way affected my entire career if I hadn’t come across your web site. Your own personal competence and kindness in controlling a lot of stuff was useful. I’m not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a step like this. I can at this time look forward to my future. Thanks very much for the professional and sensible help. I won’t be reluctant to recommend the website to any person who wants and needs assistance on this topic.
I carry on listening to the reports speak about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
Thanks for any other great article. Where else may just anybody get that type of information in such an ideal means of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
It can be near unthinkable to find well-updated individuals on this subject, fortunately you appear like you be aware of exactly what you’re writing on! Bless You
Good blog! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I intended to compose you a very little observation so as to say thanks the moment again considering the great pointers you’ve shown above. It’s strangely generous with people like you to provide extensively just what some people could possibly have distributed as an ebook in making some dough for their own end, and in particular considering that you could have tried it in the event you considered necessary. Those guidelines also served to become a good way to be certain that other individuals have the identical interest the same as my personal own to know lots more in respect of this matter. I believe there are several more pleasurable opportunities in the future for people who go through your blog post.
Thank you for another informative site. The place else may I get that type of info written in such a perfect method? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I will right away snatch your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Nice blog here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink in your host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
you’re actually a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a excellent task on this subject!
You could certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I get pleasure from, lead to I discovered just what I was taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
I just couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual provide on your visitors? Is going to be back regularly in order to check up on new posts
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Very efficiently written post. It will be valuable to anybody who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – i will definitely read more posts.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an extremely nice chance to check tips from this site. It can be very brilliant and also stuffed with a good time for me and my office co-workers to visit your web site at minimum three times a week to learn the fresh issues you have got. And indeed, I am just certainly impressed for the effective creative ideas you give. Certain two ideas in this post are particularly the most impressive I’ve ever had.
Definitely, what a great site and illuminating posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
fantastic submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not realize this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
I am glad for writing to make you know what a incredible discovery my child developed browsing your web page. She even learned some things, with the inclusion of what it is like to have a very effective giving mindset to get many others quite simply thoroughly grasp various tricky topics. You truly exceeded her desires. Thank you for offering those effective, trustworthy, explanatory and in addition easy thoughts on the topic to Ethel.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
There is clearly a lot to identify about this. I believe you made some nice points in features also.
It certainly is practically extremely difficult to see well-informed individual on this theme, but you appear like you be aware of whatever you’re writing about! Thanks A Lot
It can be nearly unattainable to find well-aware people on this niche, even though you come across as like you fully understand those things you’re revealing! Many Thanks
I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my blog?
A person necessarily assist to make severely posts I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual post amazing. Excellent activity!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
you are in reality a good webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a magnificent activity on this matter!
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily marvellous possiblity to read critical reviews from this web site. It is often very nice plus stuffed with a great time for me and my office peers to search your web site minimum thrice every week to study the fresh stuff you have got. Of course, I’m usually impressed considering the attractive secrets you serve. Certain 2 facts in this post are particularly the most efficient we have all had.
Excellent weblog here! Also your website lots up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
It¡¦s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most individuals will go along with with your website.