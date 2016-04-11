Romero Roa sugiere a Caballero preguntar a su señora sobre concesión de Tape Porã LOCALES

El diputado Ramón Romero Roa (ANR) respondió al intendente de Minga Guazú, Digno Caballero (ANR), y desmiente haber obrado a espaldas del pueblo minguero, recomendando al Intendente, que le pregunte a su esposa, Blanca de Caballero, que es Diputada, sobre el contrato de Tapé Porá, ya que ella también votó a favor de la duplicación de la ruta VII. Hace tiempo, Romero Roa y Caballero se trenzan en batallas mediáticas, debido a la disparidad de criterios con que se manejan y el hecho que Roa responde a HC y Caballero a los Zacarías.

Romero Roa indicó que si el Intendente Digno Caballera acusa que él obró a espaldas de la ciudadanía en la ley de duplicación de la Ruta VII y la ampliación del contrato, la diputada Blanca de Caballero también lo hizo, porque es su esposa y votó a favor de la ley. Dio a entender que es un “recurso´í” decir que él quiso obrar a espaldas y contra el pueblo minguero, “su señora es diputada” expresó, señalando que él no tiene que darle explicaciones al intendente, que en este caso debería preguntarle a su cónyuge si tiene alguna duda, o recurrir a él como legislador. “Yo creo que con quién debe de conversar si tiene alguna duda es con su señora, con Blanca, y por sobre todo comunicarle su inquietud y de la ciudadanía para que también haga algún trabajo parlamentario, y si no, puede tranquilamente hablar conmigo, sin problemas”, expresó. Dijo que con esto lo único que se hizo es buscar traer el desarrollo con la duplicación, de lo contrario la duplicación solo sería hasta Caaguazú y no hasta el Alto Paraná.

VALES DE PEAJE

SERÍA TRASFONDO

Expresó que el enojo de Caballero y su equipo podría ser porque termina con esto el negociado de los vales de peaje que al parecer eran moneda corriente para ciertos “negocios”, pero que con esto termina porque ya no será la intendencia la que va a gestionar esos pases, si no que será personalísimo y con fechas, por lo que ya no se podrá manejar en forma discrecional, como se venía haciendo.

Romero Roa manifestó que al parecer comienza a incomodar el trabajo serio y coordinado que está realizando por la comunidad y por el departamento, alegando que como diputado electo debe de trabajar para legislar y para coordinar trabajos en todo el departamento, y el que debería de acercarse, si quiere trabajar es el intendente, alegando que actualmente y en esto 100 primeros días de gobierno de Digno Caballero, no hay grande cambios ni obras importantes , por lo que la ciudadanía comienza a reclamar.

Mencionó que continuará buscando el desarrollo de la región y del su municipio, pidiendo mayor apertura al Intendente Digno Caballero, que en vez de plaguearse debería de hacer gestión, pidiéndole también transparencia en el uso de la comunidad y que no se haga de costumbre de otros municipios de su equipo de hacer que la información pública sea secreto de estado, sin querer dar a conocer a que municipio se refirió.