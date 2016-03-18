Sandra anuncia veto y lamenta incoherencia de ediles sobre cambio de financiamiento de la cuarta etapa LOCALES

Los concejales de la oposición, a excepción del liberal Javier Bernal, votaron en contra del cambio de financiamiento de la 4ª etapa, lo que generó el repudio de los “mesiteros”, quienes criticaron la incoherencia de los ediles, quienes por un lado hablan de “transparencia” y de estar a favor de los mismos, pero no aprueban la posibilidad de financiar la obra que les beneficia, sin endeudar a la municipalidad.

La intendenta Sandra Mc Leod explicó que “con el cambio de fuente de financiamiento, se pretendía pagar la obra sin recurrir a bonos, ya que tuvimos un superávit de royalties de casi 7 mil millones el año pasado, que sumados a los 12 mil en bonos que ya se ha pagado, y a 2.800 millones que ya abonamos de recursos propios gracias a la junta, podríamos estar pagando ya casi en su totalidad, faltando apenas 2.300 millones de los royalties 2.016 para tener la obra que beneficia a los mesiteros totalmente pagada, es decir, le decimos a los concejales que vamos a pagar la obra sin endeudar a la municipalidad y rechazan, es inaudito”.

La misma agregó que vetará la decisión de los concejales, que necesitarán 8 votos para ratificarse, los que hasta ahora no tienen. Es más, el voto a favor del cambio de la fuente de financiamiento fue del liberal Javier Bernal, con lo que se presume que los opositores tienen 6 votos, faltando 2 para ratificarse en su decisión.

La intendenta indicó que “es tremenda la incoherencia, pero se ve claramente quienes actúan por intereses oscuros y quienes no se interesan por la gente, pues no se explica cómo se puede rechazar un cambio de financiamiento que trae beneficios a la ciudadanía”.

Originalmente, los 24 mil millones de la 4ª etapa se pagarían con bonos municipales que fueron aprobados por la anterior junta municipal. De ese monto, ya fueron emitidos 12 mil millones para el pago de esta obra, quedando pendiente la mitad. El año pasado, la intendenta había solicitado abonar un monto de recursos propios, unos 5.100 millones de modo a seguir con la obra sin necesidad de emitir más bonos, lo que técnicamente es no endeudar más a la comuna. Con la alza del dólar, Hacienda transfirió unos 7 mil millones de guaraníes más a la municipalidad, dinero que está depositado en una cuenta independiente y que se desea utilizar para la completar el pago de la obra, que permitirá la reubicación definitiva de los trabajadores de la vía pública, en sus puestos finales de modo a tener un micro centro más ordenado.

OBRAS DE LA 4ª ETAPA ESTARÁN CULMINADAS EN TRES MESES

Las obras de la 4ª etapa de reubicación de los trabajadores de la vía pública están avanzadas en un 80%, y se prevé su terminación para finales de mayo o inicios de junio, si las condiciones climáticas lo permiten. En ese sentido, desde la comuna de Ciudad del Este anunciaron que la mayor parte de las obras civiles ya están terminadas, y se están realizando las colocaciones de las estructuras metálicas, ya sea techos, puertas y mesas para los conocidos como “mesiteros”. Estas estructuras metálicas ya están hechas en un 100% y ahora se está procediendo a su colocación. “Luego de eso se entraría en la terminación de la obra y en las obras de mejoría en los alrededores, es decir, las obras externas que complementan la 4ª etapa, como ser los pavimentos en las calles adyacentes, que son las avenidas que circundan el sitio, como la Monseñor Rodríguez, que tendrá un recapado nuevo, como ya tuvieron otras como Adrian Jara y Carlos Antonio López”, expresó la Arq. Raquel Reinoso, jefa interina de Obras de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este.

La misma agregó que “mucho dependerá de las condiciones climáticas para culminar a tiempo la obra, teniendo en cuenta que se pronostican precipitaciones intensas en los próximos meses, pero confiamos en que se dará esa posibilidad y se entregarán a tiempo las obras”.