Sandra anuncia veto y lamenta incoherencia de ediles sobre cambio de financiamiento de la cuarta etapa
Los concejales de la oposición, a excepción del liberal Javier Bernal, votaron en contra del cambio de financiamiento de la 4ª etapa, lo que generó el repudio de los “mesiteros”, quienes criticaron la incoherencia de los ediles, quienes por un lado hablan de “transparencia” y de estar a favor de los mismos, pero no aprueban la posibilidad de financiar la obra que les beneficia, sin endeudar a la municipalidad.
La intendenta Sandra Mc Leod explicó que “con el cambio de fuente de financiamiento, se pretendía pagar la obra sin recurrir a bonos, ya que tuvimos un superávit de royalties de casi 7 mil millones el año pasado, que sumados a los 12 mil en bonos que ya se ha pagado, y a 2.800 millones que ya abonamos de recursos propios gracias a la junta, podríamos estar pagando ya casi en su totalidad, faltando apenas 2.300 millones de los royalties 2.016 para tener la obra que beneficia a los mesiteros totalmente pagada, es decir, le decimos a los concejales que vamos a pagar la obra sin endeudar a la municipalidad y rechazan, es inaudito”.
La misma agregó que vetará la decisión de los concejales, que necesitarán 8 votos para ratificarse, los que hasta ahora no tienen. Es más, el voto a favor del cambio de la fuente de financiamiento fue del liberal Javier Bernal, con lo que se presume que los opositores tienen 6 votos, faltando 2 para ratificarse en su decisión.
La intendenta indicó que “es tremenda la incoherencia, pero se ve claramente quienes actúan por intereses oscuros y quienes no se interesan por la gente, pues no se explica cómo se puede rechazar un cambio de financiamiento que trae beneficios a la ciudadanía”.
Originalmente, los 24 mil millones de la 4ª etapa se pagarían con bonos municipales que fueron aprobados por la anterior junta municipal. De ese monto, ya fueron emitidos 12 mil millones para el pago de esta obra, quedando pendiente la mitad. El año pasado, la intendenta había solicitado abonar un monto de recursos propios, unos 5.100 millones de modo a seguir con la obra sin necesidad de emitir más bonos, lo que técnicamente es no endeudar más a la comuna. Con la alza del dólar, Hacienda transfirió unos 7 mil millones de guaraníes más a la municipalidad, dinero que está depositado en una cuenta independiente y que se desea utilizar para la completar el pago de la obra, que permitirá la reubicación definitiva de los trabajadores de la vía pública, en sus puestos finales de modo a tener un micro centro más ordenado.
OBRAS DE LA 4ª ETAPA ESTARÁN CULMINADAS EN TRES MESES
Las obras de la 4ª etapa de reubicación de los trabajadores de la vía pública están avanzadas en un 80%, y se prevé su terminación para finales de mayo o inicios de junio, si las condiciones climáticas lo permiten. En ese sentido, desde la comuna de Ciudad del Este anunciaron que la mayor parte de las obras civiles ya están terminadas, y se están realizando las colocaciones de las estructuras metálicas, ya sea techos, puertas y mesas para los conocidos como “mesiteros”. Estas estructuras metálicas ya están hechas en un 100% y ahora se está procediendo a su colocación. “Luego de eso se entraría en la terminación de la obra y en las obras de mejoría en los alrededores, es decir, las obras externas que complementan la 4ª etapa, como ser los pavimentos en las calles adyacentes, que son las avenidas que circundan el sitio, como la Monseñor Rodríguez, que tendrá un recapado nuevo, como ya tuvieron otras como Adrian Jara y Carlos Antonio López”, expresó la Arq. Raquel Reinoso, jefa interina de Obras de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este.
La misma agregó que “mucho dependerá de las condiciones climáticas para culminar a tiempo la obra, teniendo en cuenta que se pronostican precipitaciones intensas en los próximos meses, pero confiamos en que se dará esa posibilidad y se entregarán a tiempo las obras”.
I just want to mention I am newbie to blogging and site-building and definitely enjoyed your blog site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have fantastic articles. Thank you for sharing your web page.
Fuites dans ma toiture couvreur ?
Hello Nice Day for you, I just checking the internet to obtain an braimstron or else an motivating article. Nice topic, be grateful for sharing. Sylvia
I have to express my love for your generosity supporting men who should have guidance on in this area of interest. Your very own dedication to passing the solution across ended up being extraordinarily powerful and has really enabled people like me to attain their goals. Your own helpful guide can mean so much a person like me and still more to my mates. Thanks a ton; from everyone of us.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site?
Wow, amazing blog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
Somebody necessarily help to make critically articles I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular put up amazing. Fantastic task!
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
I was just searching for this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Hello there, I found your website by way of Google even as looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
you’re in reality a good webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent job in this topic!
Great blog here! Additionally your website quite a bit up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink on your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Keep working ,impressive job!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in web explorer, may check this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a good portion of other folks will omit your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Very efficiently written story. It will be beneficial to everyone who usess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
I have read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make one of these great informative site.
There is noticeably a bundle to realize about this. I think you made some nice points in features also.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This post offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
I think this is among the most vital information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m stunned why this accident did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
I do consider all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for starters. May you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hi folks there, just turned out to be aware about your article through Bing, and have found that it is pretty good. I’ll be grateful if you decide to persist this informative article.
It’s nearly impossible to encounter well-qualified americans on this subject, regrettably you look like you fully grasp the things you’re indicating! With Thanks
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I suppose you made various nice points in features also.
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Might be near unattainable to encounter well-advised people on this issue, in addition you seem like you fully understand the things that you’re preaching about! Appreciation
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Definitely, what a great site and revealing posts, I will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Keep working ,impressive job!
I keep listening to the news talk about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
I not to mention my friends have already been viewing the excellent guidelines located on the blog and so suddenly got a horrible feeling I never expressed respect to the web site owner for those techniques. Those guys appeared to be absolutely happy to see them and have really been taking pleasure in those things. Thank you for turning out to be considerably kind and also for utilizing this sort of excellent tips millions of individuals are really desperate to understand about. Our own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.
Nice blog here! Additionally your website rather a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your site accidentally, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most persons will go along with with your site.
I definitely wanted to develop a simple message to appreciate you for all of the great solutions you are showing here. My time-consuming internet search has at the end been paid with reliable knowledge to write about with my companions. I ‘d assert that many of us readers actually are really fortunate to be in a good website with many outstanding people with helpful plans. I feel very lucky to have used your entire webpages and look forward to tons of more pleasurable minutes reading here. Thanks again for all the details.
I wish to express some thanks to the writer for rescuing me from this particular circumstance. After looking out through the the net and finding suggestions that were not pleasant, I was thinking my entire life was over. Living without the answers to the difficulties you’ve sorted out all through your good report is a serious case, as well as the ones that might have negatively damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your web page. Your main know-how and kindness in maneuvering almost everything was vital. I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t discovered such a point like this. I can at this point relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for the reliable and amazing guide. I won’t be reluctant to endorse the sites to any individual who desires guidelines about this topic.
Thanks for every one of your work on this blog. My niece loves going through research and it’s really easy to see why. Most of us learn all concerning the dynamic medium you produce powerful guidelines on the blog and boost contribution from others about this theme plus our child is without question studying a great deal. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You are carrying out a remarkable job.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
I just wanted to jot down a comment so as to say thanks to you for the great secrets you are placing on this website. My extensive internet lookup has at the end of the day been honored with brilliant content to write about with my relatives. I would express that most of us site visitors actually are definitely fortunate to exist in a fantastic community with many perfect professionals with interesting methods. I feel very much fortunate to have encountered the web page and look forward to tons of more thrilling minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once again for everything.
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i¡¦m satisfied to show that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to don¡¦t omit this site and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I have been surfing online greater than three hours lately, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net can be a lot more useful than ever before.
It¡¦s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It truly is practically impossible to see well-educated individual on this matter, however, you come across as like you are familiar with exactly what you’re covering! Many Thanks
It’s almost unattainable to see well-advised americans on this niche, in addition you look like you know what exactly you’re posting on! Gratitude
Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your site unintentionally, and I am stunned why this twist of fate did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
fantastic points altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your put up that you made some days in the past? Any sure?
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.
I wish to get across my love for your kind-heartedness giving support to folks that have the need for help on this particular situation. Your very own dedication to getting the solution across had become pretty powerful and has in every case made women like me to reach their ambitions. Your entire invaluable report denotes much a person like me and a whole lot more to my peers. Warm regards; from all of us.
Great info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Good ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
obviously like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I¡¦ll certainly come again again.