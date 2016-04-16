Sandra Zacarías: “Lo triste es que los concejales digan burradas”
La intendente de Ciudad del Este, Sandra McLeod de Zacarías, sostuvo que es triste que existan concejales que digan “burradas” en su contra. Se trata del grupo de concejales municipales opositores a su gestión, que pide la intervención de la comuna por supuestas irregularidades. Durante la jornada del jueves unas 1.000 personas según la Policía Nacional marcharon contra la administración comunal.
Sobre el punto, la intendente Sandra McLeod de Zacarías, comentó que está a favor de la marcha por la transparencia en las instituciones públicas. Sin embargo, según dijo, “se demostró que es una marcha política contra la intendenta y no a favor de la transparencia”.
Señaló que existen siete concejales que ponen freno al mejoramiento de la ciudad y que fueron estos los que convocaron la movilización. “Estoy de acuerdo que la Junta sea pluralista, una oposición con quien discutir y construir”, añadió.
“Desde que asumieron tuvieron una hoja de ruta marcada. Se transgreden todos los niveles de convivencia humana. Tienen el objetivo principal de sacar a Sandra de la Intendencia porque ellos no ganaron. Yo pasé el examen porque fui reelecta”, contó.
McLeod de Zacarías dijo que “uno debe hablar menos y trabajar mucho. Ellos hablan y mienten demás”. “Lo triste es que los concejales digan burradas, no están instruidos, no se informan, no leen. Eso es terrible”, indicó también. Al ser consultada sobre los 55 puntos que los manifestantes denuncian, respondió que “todas las acusaciones son falsas, son cosas que ellos se imaginan”. La jefa comunal afirmó que lastimosamente existen políticos que se candidataron para cargos de concejales, pero que en realidad quieren ocupar la intendencia.
Señaló además que entabló una demanda por delito de acción privada contra el concejal Celso Miranda, por difamación, calumnia e injuria. “Lo hice por mi familia y además por las personas que me siguen. Esto llegó al límite, porque decía que yo mentía con el almuerzo escolar y otras situaciones”, añadió.
Comentó que espera que el edil presente los documentos que avalen sus dichos contra ella. “Le doy la oportunidad para que demuestre, pero ahora hace cada chicana jurídica para no ir a juicio oral y público. La mentira no construye”, indicó Sandra Zacarías.
